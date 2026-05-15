Predicting Every Seattle Seahawks Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The 2026 NFL schedule was released Thursday night and while the Seattle Seahawks already knew the opponents they would face, they now know when each game will take place.

Of course, there were several games either leaked or confirmed leading up to the big reveal, including the Super Bowl LX rematch, which Seahawks On SI writer Michael Hanich says could be better than the title game. With the schedule now released, let's take a look at every game and offer up a score prediction, even though it's still early in the offseason.

Week 1: Seahawks vs. Patriots (Wednesday Night)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold scrambles away from New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Patriots might have better answers for the Seattle offense in this game, especially since defenses are typically ahead of offenses early in the season. That said, the Seahawks are still the more complete team and they ride the momentum from the home crowd to a three-point victory.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Patriots 20

Record: 1-0

Week 2: Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Their first NFC West showdown happens in Week 2 as the Seahawks take on the Cardinals on the road. Seattle is the superior team, and proves that with an easy win.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 13

Record: 2-0

Week 3 Seahawks at Commanders

The Commanders were in the NFC Championship Game following the 2024 season, then fell apart in 2025. This year, they will show which one was the fluke season, and the Seahawks will help prove 2024 might have been the anomaly.

Prediction: Seahawks 30, Commanders 16

Record: 3-0

Week 4: Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are the kings of almost, and they almost get it done against the Seahawks. In the end, Seattle pulls out another win and starts 4-0 on the season.

Prediction: Seahawks 31, Chargers 27

Record: 4-0

Week 5: Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed after a first-down reception against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The great start comes to a halt as the hated San Francisco 49ers head to Seattle and pull off a win over the Seahawks.

Prediction: 49ers 20, Seahawks 17

Record: 4-1

Week 6: Seahawks at Denver Broncos (Thursday Night Football)

A short week favors the home team as the Seahawks fail to bounce back from their loss to the 49ers in Week 5. The doubters will be loud after this loss, but coming up short against two playoff teams is nothing to be too upset about.

Prediction: Broncos 26, Seahawks 24

Record: 4-2

Week 7: Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

With extra time to prepare for a home game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Seattle finds a way to get back on track. They knock off the Chiefs and improve to 5-2 while silencing the critics.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Chiefs 20

Record: 5-2

Week 8: Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams rolls out of the pocket during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Another big win for Seattle in prime time comes in Week 8. This time, they send the Chicago Bears packing with an overtime win, improving to 6-2.

Prediction: Seahawks 26, Bears 23 OT

Record: 6-2

Week 9: Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

This is going to be a tough season for the Cardinals, who were just 3-14 in 2025 and didn't do much to improve their roster. Seattle makes this one look easy with a comfortable margin of victory.

Prediction: Seahawks 34, Cardinals 10

Record: 7-2

Week 10: Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders

Right before the bye week, the Seahawks again take on a team that is expected to struggle in 2026. Whether it's Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza under center makes no difference as the Raiders don't have the depth to keep up with the defending champs.

Prediction: Seahawks 41, Raiders 13

Record: 8-2

Week 11: BYE

This is a great time to have a bye week with more than half of the season gone. It also gives the Seahawks more time to prepare for a rematch with the 49ers.

Week 12: Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

That week off works out well for Seattle as they repay the 49ers for beating them at Lumen Field. This time, they walk out of Levi Stadium, where they just won the Super Bowl, with another win.

Prediction: Seahawks 21, 49ers 18

Record: 9-2

Week 13: Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football)

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

More prime time action as the Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Dallas worked on their defense this offseason, but they're still questionable against the run. That gives Jadarian Love an advantage as he helps carry them to another win.

Prediction: Seahawks 26, Cowboys 20

Record: 10-2

Week 14: Seahawks vs. New York Giants

Already with 10 wins on the season, the Seahawks host the Giants in Week 14. This could be a tougher game than expected with John Harbaugh coaching in Seattle, but Mike Macdonald has the better team and gets the best of his former boss.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Giants 24

Record: 11-2

Week 15: Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

The huge winning streak comes to an end as the Seahawks struggle with the cross-country travel and cold weather in Philadelphia. The Eagles have issues to deal with, but they pull out a much-needed late-season victory.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Seahawks 23

Record: 11-3

Week 16: Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (Christmas)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle won't face the Los Angeles Rams until Christmas, but that allows them to give Matthew Stafford and company a nice gift. Which is a loss.

Prediction: Seahawks 33, Rams 27

Record: 12-3

Week 17: Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

The Panthers improved in 2025 and made the playoffs with a record of 8-9. The NFC West champs could be tough to deal with, but Seattle pulls off a close win, improving to 13-3.

Prediction: Seahawks 20, Panthers 17

Record: 13-3

Week 18: Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

This one could decide the division, and as much as I would love to give Seattle the win, going 14-3 in back-to-back seasons is tough. It's also going to be tough to sweep the Rams, a team that they're 30-28 against all-time. That's why Seattle loses this one by a point, but we all know that it's their potential playoff meeting that matters most.

Prediction: Rams 31, Seahawks 30

Record: 13-4

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