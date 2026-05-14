Why the Week 1 Patriots vs Seahawks Could Be Better Than Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX didn’t live up to expectations largely due to the New England Patriots not having an answer for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks dominated the Patriots defensively, winning 29-13. The Seahawks were clearly the better team going into the game, but non-Seahawks fans and experts were shocked by the dominant display of the Dark Side Defense.

After much guessing as to who would be the Seahawks’ season-opening opponent on Wednesday, September 9th, it would be the Patriots. This was a surprise, considering the trend leading up to the matchup against the Chicago Bears. While this Super Bowl LX rematch has the opportunity to be another blowout, it also has the chance to be a much more exciting game.​

Both Teams are Different

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (center right) forces a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Going into the 2025 season, the Seahawks and the Patriots were considered long shots to make a Super Bowl run. This was due to their roster’s lack of playoff experience and the expectations from other teams. The Patriots had a solid free agency, and the Seahawks were drafting and developing young players well.​ Both teams are serious Super Bowl contenders this upcoming season.

This past season, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye turned into the League MVP runner-up, and Christian Gonzalez became one of the top lockdown corners in the league. For Seattle, most of the young players turned into stars, including wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He became the league’s best receiver and the Offensive Player of the Year in just his third season. Quarterback Sam Darnold went from a joke to one of the best redemption stories in the NFL.

Both teams made some changes to their rosters this offseason. The Patriots made more solid free agent additions this offseason with former Seahawks edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, safety Kevin Byard, wide receiver Romeo Doubs, and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. New England could still be in the process of trading for three-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl champion A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Seahawks lost some key veterans, including running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, and cornerback Riq Woolen, but they replaced them all with potentially impactful rookies.

New Goals and New Expectations

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This matchup might be a bummer to some because they wanted something new or did not want to see the rematch of the last game of the season. There is potential for this game to be a lot more competitive. This game is the perfect bounce-back opportunity for the Patriots as they can get a lot more momentum by beating the team they lost to in the first game of the season.

Most of the time, it is difficult for the team that loses in the Super Bowl to win the rematch. Super Bowl winners are 7-3-1 in the next season’s rematches against the teams they faced. There is an advantage to a Super Bowl winner facing the team they faced, but the same could be said for the Super Bowl loser. The Patriots have the opportunity to overcome those demons they encountered in the Super Bowl, but the Seahawks are aware of how motivated they can be.

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