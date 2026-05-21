Pros and Cons of Seahawks’ JSN on the Cover of Madden 27

There are several events that calm football-needy fans during the NFL offseason. Among them is the unveiling of the latest Madden NFL video game cover. The cover athlete is projected to be revealed in early June, and several athletes are deserving of the honor. Among the players that should be considered is Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The remaining Offensive Player of the Year was among the biggest reasons why Seattle won its Super Bowl title in franchise history. There are likely some Seahawks fans who don't want JSN to be the cover athlete, while others are begging for JSN to get the honor he deserves.

Cons of JSN on the Cover of Madden NFL 27

January 10, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) reacts after free safety Earl Thomas (29) intercepts a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half in the 2014 NFC Divisional playoff football game at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is easy to see the negative aspects of several things because sports fans are skeptical. The Seahawks are uneasy about a lot of things, like players taunting/fighting after the play, or throwing the ball with one yard to go from a first down or touchdown. Regarding the Madden cover, some Seahawks might prefer to have a rival or another team on the cover due to the supposed Madden curse. Just this last season, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was on the cover of Madden 26. While McCaffrey played all 17 games, many of his teammates suffered significant injuries and missed a portion of the season, adding to the 49ers’ substation rumors.

The Seahawks had two players on the cover at one point. Former NFL MVP and running back Shaun Alexander on Madden 07 and former five-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman on Madden 15. Alexander would have only three seasons in the league after the tremendous 2005 season due to injuries.

Sherman didn't have the curse affect him as much as other players, but the Seahawks would let him walk four seasons after the release of Madden 15. The Seahawks couldn't afford to pay at the height of his career and keep the Legion of Boom alive due to paying other players top of the market value, like quarterback Russell Wilson. The curse affects players differently, which is why there is caution around JSN being named the cover athlete.

Pros of JSN on the Cover of Madden NFL 27

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While there are some concerns with being the Madden cover athlete, there are big benefits to the accomplishment. That player gets wide recognition not only in the football community but also in the gaming community. The benefit of having JSN on the cover of the Madden NFL 27 game is that he would be among the most recognized for his accomplishments on the field. Too many casual fans and lazy media outlets believe Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nucua is the better pass-catcher because of where he plays and his involvement in the streaming world. JSN has three more 100-yard games than Nucua because he is more consistent.

JSN can be one of the faces of the league because he is explosive and likable. He is also owed a big moment without it being tarnished by the league. First, it was TikTok star/streamer Druski incorrectly announcing JSN’s name for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year on purpose during NFL Honors. This was an attempt to get some laughs at an inappropriate time. The most recent problem came from the league itself when the OPOTY award had his name correct, but was full of spelling mistakes. JSN deserves the honor without it being a joke, but this cover athlete title could help with that.

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