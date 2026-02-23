Seahawks Get Good News on Hotly Contested Rule Change

The Seattle Seahawks finally jumped on the tush push bandwagon in 2025, implementing a version of the play that was unique from what other teams around the NFL were already doing.

Made famous by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, the tush push has been a contested topic over the past few seasons. Before the 2025 season, a vote to ban the play was two votes away from passing.

When it wasn't, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak implemented a sneak that utilized tight end AJ Barner instead of quarterback Sam Darnold. Barner, who is 6-foot-6, 251 pounds, attempted the play 10 times in 2025 and was denied only once.

It was used just once for a touchdown, however, as Kubiak opted to trust his standard run game in short-yardage red zone situations. But that doesn't mean it couldn't grow to be something the Seahawks use more often.

Tush Push likely to stick around in 2026

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) makes a catch against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) and cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

No teams have proposed banning the tush push so far this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, opening the door for Seattle to develop the play further.

"One source told ESPN that, after the hotly contested conversation the play raised last offseason and the emotions it aroused, he believes the issue needs to be tabled for a year before it could be raised again," Schefter reported in September.

Based on Schefter's latest report, it seems more and more likely that the play will live, at least for the 2026 season.

Former Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, the author of the attempt to ban the play before the 2025 season, was forced to retire at age 70 in July due to organizational rules. Someone else would have to step up to author a new proposal, per Schefter, if the conversation is to begin again, and that hasn't happened yet.

That's good news for the Seahawks, even if they don't use it as much as some other teams. And it makes Barner that much more valuable in a season where his stock among NFL tight ends is already rising.

