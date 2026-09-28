Sam Darnold Feeling 'Great' Physically After Return to Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold likes where his recovery from a glute injury that sidelined him for two games stands after returning in Week 3.

Darnold is not a fan of how he performed during Seattle's stunning 33-31 loss to Washington on the east coast on Sunday, though.

Darnold acknowledged postgame that he felt "great," but also lambasted his turnover-prone performance.

The 29-year-old threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to Commanders linebacker Kain Medrano in the fourth quarter that ultimately put the game out of reach.

"Physically I feel great. I really tried to test it pregame. Pre-pre-warmup and then with the pads on," Darnold said.

"Obviously, not the outcome that we wanted. Too many turnovers. We didn't execute enough in the red zone. We just got to be better. First downs we can be more efficient. I feel like as a whole, our offense can be more efficient and better operationally as well."

While one of Darnold's interceptions was a result of a deflection and a ricochet into the hands of rookie linebacker Sonny Styles, the throw to Medrano was one Darnold admits he wish he threw in the dirt.

Darnold said that he saw Medrano coming but admitted the 2025 sixth-rounder simply made a great play on the ball.

Sam Darnold Has Quietly Brilliant Return For Seahawks

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) makes a throw against the Washington Commanders in the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold made a few mistakes, and Jadarian Price's fumble didn't help the cause during the loss as more than a touchdown favorite over Washington.

Still, he had a great game in his first substantial action during the 2026 season in Maryland on Sunday.

Darnold threw four touchdown passes and had a career-high 379 passing yards during the loss, completing 31-of-45 pass attempts and earning a 105.7 QB rating.

Drew Lock did a fine job in Darnold's absence, but the latter proved that playing him in Week 3 wasn't a mistake. As Seattle advances through its championship defense season, Darnold being as comfortable as possible is of the utmost importance.

Darnold looked good out there besides a few throws. Those errant throws just happened to be extremely ill-timed.

Darnold Faces Weak Chargers Defense in Potential Week 4 Bounceback

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold and Co. have a clear bounce-back opportunity in Week 4.

Seattle faces a Chargers defense that ranked No. 26 in the NFL in passing yards given up per game heading into Week 3 before giving up 176 yards on the ground to the Bills in a 24-16 loss.

Los Angeles is now 0-3 and is beginning to grow desperate in year three under Jim Harbaugh.

While the chance for slippage is possible against a desperate franchise, returning to Lumen Field, where the Seahawks haven't lost since October 5, 2025, will provide Darnold with a favorable environment to get his team back on track.

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