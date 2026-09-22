Why Seahawks Should (and Shouldn't) Start Sam Darnold vs. Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for their Week 3 contest against the Washington Commanders, but they are unsure who will be their starting quarterback when the game kicks off.

The Seahawks could stick with Drew Lock, who performed well in the team's Week 2 victory against the Arizona Cardinals, or they could go back to Darnold, who will be nearly three weeks removed from the injury he suffered in the season opener against the New England Patriots.

Here are the pros and cons for starting Darnold against the Commanders.

Why Sam Darnold Should Start

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before the game against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sooner Darnold returns to the field, the better. The Seahawks tabbed him as the starting quarterback for a reason, and he gives the team the best chance to win when they take the field.

Getting Darnold back in a game against the Commanders could also be a benefit for him. It's a place where he thrived last year, when the Seahawks beat the Commanders in the middle of the season. A return to that environment will have the potential to give him some momentum going into a tougher part of the schedule in the coming weeks.

Why Drew Lock Should Start

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock throws in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reasoning behind Lock starting should be contingent on Darnold's availability. The Seahawks shouldn't go with Lock because he balled out against the Arizona Cardinals. This isn't a Kurt Warner-type situation where there is controversy over who to start, at least not yet.

It might be beneficial for the Seahawks to move forward with Lock instead of Darnold because they want their starter to fully heal from the injury. He is only returning to practice this week, and that doesn't guarantee that he will be game-ready for the Commanders.

Seattle wants to be very careful with Darnold's injury because it is a very long season, and there is potential for him to re-injure himself. Darnold has moved well since his injury, and his return to practice this week is a great sign for his long-term health, but that doesn't mean he has to come back as soon as possible against the Commanders.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Commanders is scheduled for Sunday at 10 am PT inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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