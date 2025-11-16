Only one NFL quarterback since 1954 has bested Sam Darnold in this stat

Sam Darnold is averaging 9.9 yards per attempt this season, most in the NFL and the 4th-highest mark through nine games in NFL history (min 200 attempts).



The only QBs ahead of him:

• 1953 Otto Graham (10.3)

• 1954 Norm Van Brocklin (10.1)

• 2000 Kurt Warner (10.0) pic.twitter.com/HuOQYymYDJ