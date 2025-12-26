Sam Darnold gains no ground in NFL QB rankings after leading wild comeback

This season the theme is to forget everything you think you know bout the NFL. The 15-win Chiefs and 15-win Lions have already been eliminated from the playoff picture, and the MVP race is as wide open as it's been in a long time.

Another narrative you can throw out the window is the idea that Sam Darnold cannot win big games. They don't get any bigger than last Thursday night's epic comeback win for the Seattle Seahawks over the Los Angeles Rams.

Darnold wasn't great for most of the game, but he turned the corner in the fourth quarter and overtime and wound up delivering a clutch-as-hell performance.

Nevertheless, Darnold is roughly in the same spot as he was last week in CBS Sports' quarterback power rankings, coming in at No. 8, down one spot from last week.

CBS ranks Sam Darnold QB8

"Sam Darnold had a roller-coaster performance in the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime victory over the Rams to seize control of the NFC's top seed. His league-leading 18 turnovers are holding him back from being truly considered a top-five quarterback, but his league-leading 8.7 yards per pass attempt, expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.11, 10th best in the NFL) and passer rating (100.6, eighth best in the NFL) have him locked into the top 10."

Darnold threw two more interceptions against a Rams defense that seems to have had his number - right up until they didn't.

While it stands out over the others, this wasn't the first time that Darnold has turned on the jets in the fourth quarter. In fact, going back to the start of last season Darnold has posted a 118.9 passer rating when trailing by one score in the fourth quarter. Only two other starters have done better.

Sam Darnold is officially clutch

Since the start of last season, Sam Darnold has a 118.9 passer rating when trailing by one score in the fourth quarter



Only Tyler Shough (127.6) and Bo Nix (121.4) have higher ratings among QBs with 20+ attempts in such scenarios pic.twitter.com/e8rKZShJMe — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 19, 2025

Darnold was also able to turn things around after rough starts against Pittsburgh and Atlanta, in both cases delivering wins for the Seahawks.

The final two opponents on the slate for Darnold are Carolina and a rematch with the 49ers. The Seahawks have proven they can win even when Darnold isn't on his A-game, but needless to say it would help a lot if Clutch Sam arrived a little earlier to the stadium than usual. If he can keep it together two more weeks, Seattle will likely roll into the playoffs with the NFC's No. 1 seed.

