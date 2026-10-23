Sam Darnold Shares Seahawks Game Plan vs. Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks don't have an easy task on their hands for Week 7 as they take on the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs have one of the most complete rosters in the league, and they should be a strong test for the Seahawks, who have lost three of their last four games. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold explained how the team plans to attack the Chiefs.

"Had a few days to look at ourselves, look at the Chiefs… There are some things that we have to get better at and we've addressed those things," Darnold said via the team's website.

"The biggest thing for us is consistency. Consistency day in and day out. With these guys (Chiefs) coming in here, great defense, good players, good scheme. Have to prepare well and do everything that we can to all be on the same page and go out there so we can play decisively."

Seahawks Must Return to Form vs. Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have fallen by three points or less in each of their losses this season, showing that they haven't played poorly. However, not playing poorly doesn't always equate to wins, especially in the NFL.

Depending on the opponent, good enough might not result in a victory, and the Seahawks have faced some stiff competition this season. Their loss in Week 5 came against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, and they dropped Week 6 against the Denver Broncos on the road.

Based on their Week 7 opponent, the Chiefs, this is a game the Seahawks could absolutely lose as well, based on the patterns that have formed over the course of the season.

This makes the details that much more important. Their couple extra days of preparation after losing on Thursday night football to the Broncos certainly helped.

"We all came in here and put in a lot of hours, just taking the time to look at the film from the first six games and evaluate what we're doing well at every level," offensive coordinator Brian Fleury said about last weekend's preparation.

"Just, in general schematically, and even at the position level, and kind of highlight some things that we can lean into and focus on moving forward, then it'll give us a better chance to succeed."

The Seahawks know that their margin for error against a team like the Chiefs is minimal at best. Therefore, making sure all of the details are on point is what will determine whether they win or lose this game.

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