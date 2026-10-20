Slumping Seahawks Doing Things in 2026 They Didn’t Do in 2025

Let’s go back to the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX championship season. The team kicked off the season with a 17-13 loss at Lumen Field to the rival 49ers. The team responds with three consecutive wins, but then stubbed its toes in Week 5 at home in a last-second loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2025 Seattle Seahawks proved to be a very resilient team

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Macdonald’s club bounced back—this time with four straight victories. Then came that 19-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 11. However, the ‘Hawks would not lose another game on the way to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

Hence Macdonald’s champions managed a 14-3 record—tied for the best mark in the league. Their three losses were a combined nine points. They finished with an imposing 8-1 record on the road, and did not lose consecutive games all season.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are in a surprising slump

Former ASU and 49ers CB Jack Jones first on the scene at the crucial Jaxon Smith-Njigba drop. JSN lost him before the rare miss.



Between this and the Skatt-Tie, it’s been an interesting day for League Devils #asu pic.twitter.com/Q7xkK6SqmF — Dan Allison (@danlallison) October 12, 2026

Welcome to 2026. After opening the season with victories over the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, the defending Super Bowl champions have dropped three of their last four contests. Thursday night’s 17-14 overtime loss at Denver was the team’s second consecutive setback, as well as the club’s second road loss of the season. That’s two things that did not happen in 2025. And with a 3-3 record, the Seahawks have already lost as many games as they did all of last season.

Something else that the ‘Hawks didn’t do a year ago that has happened this season has to do with pass protection. Macdonald’s club played a total of 20 games this past season. The most sacks allowed by the team in any of those contests was four. Those actually came in home wins vs. the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams in Weeks 13 and 16, respectively.

Pass protection has been an issue in Seattle’s last two games

The Broncos' defense has sacked Seahawks QB Sam Darnold five times today. Denver's up 14-3 in Q4 of #TNF. pic.twitter.com/u35fQjPKhP — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) October 16, 2026

Oops. In the 32-29 Week 5 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as well as the overtime setback at Denver, quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked five times. All told, the Seahawks have already allowed 16 QB traps in a half-dozen games. Including the club’s three-game postseason run, the ‘Hawks gave up just 33 sacks in 20 outings this past season.

With the 49ers’ 23-17 Monday night win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night, Seattle is now three games behind Kyle Shanahan’s first-place team—which also happens to own a 3-0 mark within the division. It’s safe to say that Macdonald’s team has dug itself a hole just six weeks into 2026. And things don’t get any easier as the Seahawks welcome old friend Kenneth Walker III and the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs to Lumen Field this Sunday evening.

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