Colin Cowherd Heaps Praise on Sam Darnold, Places Him in Top 10 QB Rankings

Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks this past offseason, and critics claimed it was a downgrade from Geno Smith. Darnold proved them dead wrong as he led Seattle to a 14-3 record, ending his first season with the team by capturing a Lombardi Trophy.

He now enters his second season in Seattle with plenty of expectations. If Colin Cowherd is correct in his recent assessment, Darnold will have no problem meeting those expectations.

Cowherd recently ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. Darnold was the final name to round out the list, with Cowherd claiming he's the 10th-best quarterback in the NFL right now.

Why Sam Darnold made the cut

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Cowherd said he looks for quarterbacks who have production, help those around them, are mobile, and have the right momentum. With Darnold, he has plenty of production, especially when it comes to wins. Cowherd said Darnold shook off a slow start to his career and since taking over with the Carolina Panthers, he has been the winningest quarterback in football.

"And No. 10, 35-10 in his last 45 starts, Sam Darnold. Highest win percentage by any quarterback last two years in the league. Big, athletic, risk-taking, no turnovers when it mattered in the playoffs. Still 28, five different teams, won a disaster," Cowherd said. "But if you go, remember he was benched in Carolina, came back, went 4-2. If you take his career starting then, winningest quarterback in the NFL with the second highest passer rating."

Darnold has thrown for more than 4,000 yards for two different teams the past two seasons. He led the Minnesota Vikings to a record of 14-3, meaning he's 28-6 over the past two years and 3-1 in the playoffs.

The full top-10 list from Colin Cowherd

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the top 10 from Cowherd, which unsurprisingly begins with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Drake Maye, New England Patriots Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

We've documented in the past how close of a friendship Darnold and Allen have. Darnold is now being mentioned among the best in the league, along with his friend, although Darnold does have a Super Bowl win on his resume. He will surely take that over the top spot in these rankings.

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