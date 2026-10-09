Seahawks, 49ers Release Final Injury Report With Key Game Statuses

Yesterday provided some drama, in the form of two stars missing practice. So now, both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are providing their final word on who will be available and who won’t be on Sunday, at least until the hours before kickoff. Let’s run it down and get a sense of what this weekend might hold in store for us.

Seahawks Get Great News On Big Cat

Opening up with the Seahawks, the big relief was the lack of any game status for Leonard Williams (ankle), which means he is good to go. I won’t pretend that he’s 100%, but this is about the best you could hope for after yesterday’s missed practice. Also in the clear is Ty Okada (hamstring), Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle), and Tyrice Knight (ankle).

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, the only players who are unknown at the moment are George Holani (ribs) and Irv Charles (knee), both questionable. Based on what we’ve seen from George recently, he’s clearly not all there, but the team desperately needs running backs. Charles being questionable already is a great sign, and I look for him to inject life into this special teams unit.

The players declared out were Zach Charbonnet (knee), Chazz Surratt (calf), and Julian Neal (hamstring). Charbonnet was declared unavailable this week days ago, Surratt got injured in practice last week, and Neal is a new addition to the injury ranks. Given where we were less than 24 hours ago, this is a great spot for the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers Still Juggling Assorted Wounds

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco has a mixed report today. Starting with the good, Mike Evans (ribs) has no game designation and will be playing. Like Leonard, I won’t suggest he’s fully healthy. In fact, he’s probably in a lot of pain. But he’s toughing it out. Kaelon Black (illness), Jaden Dugger (shoulder), and Romello Height (hand) are good as well.

The things we don’t yet know concern two defenders that the 49ers are counting on this weekend. Upton Stout (shoulder) and Mykel Williams (knee) are questionable. My understanding is that Stout didn’t practice today, so I’m expecting Stout to sit and Williams to go. We’ll probably find out 90 minutes before kickoff, but that’s my current read.

The bad is mostly straightforward. Nick Bosa (knee, calf), Kyle Juszczyk (knee), Marques Sigle (ankle) and James Thompson (ankle) are out, as they were assumed to be earlier this week. Just because it was known doesn’t make it any less devastating, of course, as the 49ers are missing a lot of pieces they were counting on to win games like this.

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