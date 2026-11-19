The Seattle Seahawks were beat up in Week 10, missing multiple key players and losing another in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. That varied their snap count totals from previous weeks, but it was enough to get a victory.

Offensively, the Seahawks had to make do with a backup quarterback and a patchwork offensive line that was missing three starters by the end of the game. On defense, the absence of Leonard Williams made head coach Mike Macdonald dig deep into Seattle’s depth.

Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ offensive and defensive snap counts from their 21-13 victory over the Raiders.

Offense

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) runs with the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RG Anthony Bradford (57; 100%), LG Grey Zabel (57; 100%), C Jalen Sundell (57; 100%), LT Josh Jones (57; 100%), QB Drew Lock (57; 100%), TE AJ Barner (48; 84%), RT Bobby Hart (44; 77%), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (43; 75%), RB Zach Charbonnet (41; 72%), WR Cooper Kupp (35; 61%), TE Eric Saubert (26; 46%), TE Nick Kallerup (26; 46%), WR Rashid Shaheed (25; 44%), RB Jadarian Price (16; 28%), RT Abraham Lucas (13; 23%), FB Brady Russell (12; 21%), WR Tory Horton (10; 18%), WR Irvin Charles (3; 5%)

Lucas suffered an ankle injury during the game, thrusting Hart into action at right tackle. He played most of the game on an offensive line that was already missing left tackle Charles Cross and left guard Quenton Nelson.

It was a run-heavy day for the Seahawks (35:17 rush-to-pass ratio), so all three of their top tight ends played 46% or more of the total offensive snaps. Only Barner (three catches for 19 yards) was used in the passing game, while Saubert and Kallerup were extra blockers.

Charbonnet saw significantly more snaps than rookie Jadarian Price, and the former totaled 20 carries for 94 yards. Price finished with 10 total touches for 44 yards. That split will likely remain while both players are healthy.

Defense

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Ernest Jones IV (59; 100%), S Julian Love (59; 100%), CB Devon Witherspoon (59; 100%), S Ty Okada (59; 100%), CB Josh Jobe (58; 98%), LB/DB Nick Emmanwori (57; 97%), DL Byron Murphy II (42; 71%), LB Drake Thomas (39; 66%), OLB DeMarcus Lawrence (36; 61%), OLB Derick Hall (31; 53%), OLB Uchenna Nwosu (27; 46%), DL Jarran Reed (26; 44%), DL Rylie Mills (24; 41%), OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (20; 34%), DL Mike Morris (14; 24%), CB Nehemiah Pritchett (12; 20%), DL Brandon Pili (12; 20%), CB Trevon Diggs (9; 15%), OLB Connor O’Toole (5; 8%), LB Patrick O’Connell (1; 2%)

Beyond the defensive line adjustments, there weren’t many changes against the Raiders. Jones, Love, Witherspoon, Okada, Jobe and Emmanwori all played the vast majority of snaps once again, with the typical rotations at linebacker, defensive line and edge rusher.

Morris and Mills continued to see an uptick in usage with Williams on the sideline. Once Williams returns, he will command most of that usage. Fowler also played more snaps than he has most of this season, and he had one of Seattle’s six sacks on the day.

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