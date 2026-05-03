Seahawks’ Beau Stephens Preparing To Back up Two Positions

Preparations are well underway for the 2026 NFL Season as the rookies and young players get their first shot at work on the field. There are many things to take away and observe in the first two days of rookie training camp, including the players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Among the players to note are former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Beau Stephens, who was selected in the fifth round, 148th overall pick. Stephens has a chance to make a good impression on the team, and after two days of rookie training camp, he is succeeding.

Stephens Becoming a Flexible Player on the Offensive Line

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (OL48) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks love when a player is flexible and dynamic enough to play multiple roles. It is a key reason why Nick Emmanwori is becoming a star, and it is a big reason why safety Bud Clark was selected in the second round. Stephens is next in line to be a dynamic player, but for the offensive line.

After day two of the rookie minicamp, head coach Mike Macdonald opened up to the media that not only is Stephens training primarily at right guard. He also mentioned that Stephens would be practicing to play left guard. As of right now, Stephens is projected to back up Anthony Bradford at right guard when the season kicks off, but having him at left guard makes him a reliable backup overall.

Could Stephen Become a Starter Soon?

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Devine Deablo (0) and Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) battle during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The more flexible and dynamic a player is, the more likely they are to see the field. Stephens will be a valuable backup at either right or left guard in case of injury to Bradford or Grey Zabel. The Seahawks had to put two starting offensive linemen on IR for four games due to injuries. There is a chance the Seahawks could have more problems with their offensive line, and the team is preparing for it. Stephens is already showing more reliability with the Seahawks’ offensive line than other backups.

He is training at right guard because that is where the Seahawks have the most questions. Bradford showed several signs of inconsistency and instability most of the season. He has often stalled drives where the Seahawks could’ve scored. If that trend continues and Stephens develops well this offseason, he could start earlier than expected.

The front office drafted Stephens to put pressure on Bradford after an up-and-down season. Stephens has some raw attributes that need to be developed this offseason, and then he could fully take over. Bradford is in the final year of his rookie deal, which makes Stephens the next in line. The Seahawks will get Stephens ready to play both left and right guard in case of injury or inconsistent play among the starters.

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