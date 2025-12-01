Seahawks need to have serious conversations about Anthony Bradford after Vikings game

The Seattle Seahawks passed a tough test in Week 13 as they dominated the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 at home. Offensively, the Seahawks played against a Vikings defense that had its best performance of the season, one that reminded them of last year’s elite defense.

The Seahawks’ offensive line looked unprepared for the different blitz packages and the lineups. The Seahawks allowed four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits against this aggressive Vikings defense, most coming in the first half. The offensive line was able to adjust for the most part and play better.

One member of the offensive line who didn’t play better and may have easily played his worst game of the season was starting right guard Anthony Bradford. He constantly looked lost, slow, and foolish in his decision-making. There were times when he was just in his stance, barely moving, and looked lost.

One play in the red zone, Bradford had to pull from behind the offensive line and block any coming Vikings defender. He missed linebacker Eric Wilson horribly and allowed him to tackle running back Zach Charbonnet for a loss.

There were several passing plays where Bardford shifted towards the right tackle in an effort to block, thus allowing a defender at the line of scrimmage to run through the big hole that Bradford created for quarterback Sam Darnold to get quickly pressured. There were times when he was blocking a defender who had a lineman on him or got in the way of the play.

Fans have noticed his sloppy play since the beginning of the season, but now it is happening too often. Fans were seen cheering when the team reported he was questionable to return to the game to finish the second half.

The move to replace Bradford can’t wait until the 2026 NFL Draft. If he is constantly missing blocks to allow an opposing defender to make a big play, he must be replaced.

Christian Haynes wasn’t available for most of the season as he suffered a pectoral injury in training camp. He has been back for a few weeks now, and he should be the first candidate to replace Bradford. The Seahawks could look at the free agency market or their practice squad to take over.

These types of performances from Bradford are reasons why Darnold has been getting pressured almost instantly or why the run game isn’t developing from in-between the tackles. If Seattle wants to make a serious run for the NFC West Divisional title, then the Seahawks must have a real talk about taking Bradford out of the starting lineup.

