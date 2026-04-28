Bud Clark Fit in the Seahawks Defense Scheme Requires One Key Adjustment

The Seattle Seahawks were busy during the 2026 NFL Draft as they kept their top pick. Seattle drafted its first defensive player in the second round, selecting TCU safety Bud Clark with the 64th overall pick. Addressing depth and rotational players in the secondary was one of the biggest tasks for the Seahawks in the Draft. The addition of Clark adds a unique scheme to Seattle’s defense.

How Bud Clark Steps onto the Field for the Seahawks

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Aaron Anderson (2) of LSU runs past National safety Bud Clark (21) of TCU during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

When the Seahawks lost safety Coby Bryant in free agency to the Chicago Bears, there was some panic among fans. The good news is that the team re-signed Ty Okada to a one-year deal and could extend more. Okada started in 11 games, filling in for the injured Bryant and Julian Love.

This puts less pressure on Clark to make a high-level impact. Clark can easily fill in as the free safety and one of the more reliable pass-coverage defensive backs. The Seahawks might be able to use his versatility, and dynamic playmaking could make him a valuable asset to play nickel if Nick Emmanwori moved around.

Clark has accounted for 21 pass breakups and 15 interceptions in the last four years at TCU. He is a ball-hawk and alert defensive back who could play as a two-high safety, a three-safety look, or an extra slot cornerback for more complicated deep-passing game coverage schemes. It’s more likely that if Clark were to play, Seattle would have to change formations, but that might be the point.

Clark Continues to Add to Seahawks’ Strengths

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While it might be difficult for some teams to knowingly draft a backup, for the Seahawks, it is only adding to their philosophy. The Seahawks are a team that thrives on versatility and dynamic playmakers. Seattle finished with the top-ranked scoring defense in the regular season this past year, based on the number of impact players they had.

Head coach Mike Macdonald knew Nick Emmanwori would be key at nickel, even after drafting him at safety. He could be an impact player at safety or linebacker; the team acknowledges this. Three-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon can play boundary or nickel.

Clark is another solid dynamic option for the Seahawks’ defense to utilize. He might be a ball-hawk, but he is an impact player all-around. In those last four years, Clark accumulated 201 total tackles and 130 solo tackles. When he gets into the meetings, film sessions, and practice field, Clark will understand what his main role will be for the Seahawks.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter