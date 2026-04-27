3 Seahawks Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft was the biggest opportunity for the Super Bowl defending champions, the Seattle Seahawks, to improve their roster. The Seahawks went from having only four picks in the Draft to finding a way to trade for eight picks without having to give up too much. Seattle’s front office filled some of its biggest needs on the roster with some of the best players. These are players who will contribute either immediately or find a role throughout the season, leaving some veterans on the hot seat for their role or job.

Running Back Emanuel Wilson

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs the ball during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back was the most needed position for the Seahawks to address entering the 2026 NFL Draft process. The Seahawks lost their starting running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, and replaced him with former Green Bay backup running back Emanuel Wilson. He rushed for 493 yards and three touchdowns on 125 carries in 17 games, with two of them being starts. While many Seahawks fans were willing to let Wilson get a shot, his lack of speed, experience, and production were red flags.

The Seahawks did the best move possible with the No. 32 overall pick and got a dynamic and dangerous playmaking running back with Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price. Wilson will still likely have a shot to be an impact player during the upcoming season, but mainly in a backup role in a running back by committee. Wilson’s role will likely diminish more if and when Zach Charbonnet returns from his ACL injury he suffered during the playoffs.

Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks needed some help at cornerback, but more in regard to depth and finding rotational players. They were able to address the secondary in the second round with safety Bud Clark and the third round with Julian Neal. Finally, Seattle got two more cornerbacks in the seventh round with Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby.

This isn’t great news for some unproven veterans like Nehemiah Pritchett. He accounted for 14 total tackles and two pass breakups in his second season in the league this past year. He has had a handful of highlight moments this past season, but with the addition of Neal as a key rotational player, time is running out for Pritchett. He is entering his third season and has to prove he is a key cornerback for the Seahawks' dime packages, but that could be Neal.

Right Guard Anthony Bradford

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The offensive line had a big improvement this past season with the addition of left guard Grey Zabel. That doesn't mean the line is still stable, as right guard Anthony Bradford was the most likely starter to be replaced on the Super Bowl-winning roster. There were several moments where his sloppy play and instability stalled drives. He played better very late in the season and into the postseason, but the Seahawks can't afford another year of inconsistency throughout the offensive line.

That is why the Seahawks drafted Beau Stephens in the fifth round, 148th overall pick. Seattle traded a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to trade up to get Stephens. He has raw attributes and will need to be developed, but he has the chance to beat out Bradford going into the season. At the least, Stephens can start later in the season or start when Bradford becomes a free agent next offseason.

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