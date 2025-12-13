Seahawks can avenge one of Legion of Boom's most-surprising losses vs. Philip Rivers

The Seattle Seahawks came into their Week 2 matchup with the San Diego Chargers looking unstoppable. Having won the previous season's Super Bowl by 35 points, Seattle raised expectations even more by blowing out Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to open their 2014 season by a score of 36-16.

All the experts believed that the Legion of Boom would roll to another easy win. Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates and the Chargers had other ideas, though.

Accustomed to playing in the Pacific Northwest's wet and cool climate, the Seahawks may have been thrown off-guard by the 105-degree heat in San Diego - and the Chargers took full advantage.

Rivers stunned Seattle's all-time great defense that day, posting an absurd line of 28/37 for 284 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 124.2 passer rating against what was arguably the greatest defense in NFL history when they were at their very best.

The Chargers went on to win 30-21, then Seattle lost two of their next four - raising questions and concerns that weren't settled until they traded Percy Harvin midseason.

Rivers did it again to the Seahawks four years later, when the Legion of Boom was at the end of their run. In a November 2018 matchup, Rivers out-dueled Russell Wilson once again in a 25-17 victory for the Chargers.

Tomorrow afternoon a new generation of elite Seattle defenders have a chance to avenge those losses - because against all odds Philip Rivers is expected to start for the Indianapolis Colts, even though he hasn't suited up for an NFL game since 2020.

While Rivers was already much-diminished physically compared to his prime the last time he was on an NFL field, the truth is that Rivers was never a great athlete to begin with - and that's not what made him a superb quarterback.

Above all else, Rivers is an intelligent QB who excels at extending plays and generating positives even when a play looks to be broken at the snap.

Rivers will be facing a dominant Seahawks defense once again, but history proves it would be a horrible mistake for them to underestimate him.

Aug 15, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks off the field after a game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks beat Chargers 41-14. | James Snook-Imagn Images

