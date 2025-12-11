Analyst lays out brutal challenge for Philip Rivers, Colts against Seahawks defense

You don't bring a quarterback out of retirement to sit him on your bench. So, despite what the Indianapolis Colts might claim over these next few days, we should expect to see Philip Rivers starting for them on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rivers has had a magnificent NFL career. If 421 touchdown passes and eight Pro Bowl appearances don't impress you, just ask the Legion of Boom - who Rivers managed to beat when they were at their best back in 2014 when he posted 284 yards and three TDs in a win for the then-San Diego Chargers.

While there's no denying his accomplishments, Rivers hasn't suited up for a game in five years - and he'll be facing an equally lethal Seattle defense. Here's Bleacher Report breaking down the challenge for Rivers and the Colts.

B/R on Philip Rivers vs. Seahawks

"Rivers' return to action is a feel-good story for every young grandpa out there, but it's unrealistic to believe he comes back after four years away from the game to move the ball against the league's No. 2 scoring defense. Over the last two weeks, Seattle has outscored opponents 63-9. Whether it's Rivers, Rypien or Leonard under center, the Colts struggle mightily in this contest, falling behind and losing by multiple scores."

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald walks off the field after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Seahawks aren't taking Rivers lightly, though - and head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters yesterday that if anyone can pull this off at 44 years old, it's Rivers.

That being said, only one quarterback has had a good game against this defense all year - and Baker Mayfield's big game came when this unit was hit pretty hard by injuries. Ever since, the Seahawks have been performing at an obscene level defensively - and it would come as a shock if Rivers can manage more than one touchdown given the way they're playing right now.

