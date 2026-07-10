Seahawks' Ernest Jones IV Shuns 'Incumbent Mindset' in Hunt For Third Ring

Ernest Jones IV is in pursuit of his third Super Bowl championship after winning one in his rookie year with the Los Angeles Rams and this past season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones is emerging as a leader for the "Dark Side" defense, which ranked No. 1 in points allowed last season. Jones is coming into his own as a captain for the Seahawks defense, which should put their unit in position to be even stronger for the 2026 season.

"Where have I grown? I've grown in so many places," Jones said via team reporter John Boyle.

"For me, I'm naturally like, when it's time to go to war, I go. But these guys have taught me to calm down, these guys are teaching me the motion in the ocean, just staying calm, man. They've helped me, they keep me grounded, so I think that's been the biggest thing, when things aren't going our way, or when they are, just staying that constant leader."

Ernest Jones is Stepping Up for Seahawks Defense

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are returning most of their starting defense that appeared in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots back in February. While that can provide some positives in terms of continuity, opposing offenses will be better prepared to go up against them, especially given the big target on their back.

Jones is seeing the group as a whole change their approach a little bit, which could yield positive results in the upcoming season.

"You can tell now defensively, it's more like problem solving now," Jones said during minicamp via Boyle.

"Guys are getting a look that doesn't match what we're used to, or what we've seen in the past, and instead of freaking out, guys are going back to the rules, what you've been taught, and nine times out of 10, that's the right way to go about it. So I think guys are just taking the next step mentally in this defense."

The Seahawks are going into the season not with the mindset of repeating as champions. They have moved on from last year and are specifically looking toward winning the next Super Bowl. They know what it takes to get there, but they do not want to have the incumbent mindset that they are already champions. This third Super Bowl ring that Jones is seeking will have to be earned rather than given.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter