Last offseason, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider signed journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract. Originally the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Jets, the Seahawks are his fifth different employer.

After three seasons with Gang Green, he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He would wind up in San Francisco in 2023 and a year later inked a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Seattle Seahawks made a quarterback switch in 2025

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2024 season proved to be a turning point for the former USC product. He enjoyed a career year with Kevin O’Connell’s club, led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a playoff berth, and was named to his first Pro Bowl. But there was an awful Week 18 performance at Detroit, followed by a disastrous showing in the wild card round vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Still, Schneider was all in when it came to adding the improving signal-caller, trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. A season ago, Darnold completed 67.7 percent of his passes. He threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns, but did commit a league-high 20 turnovers via 14 interceptions and six lost fumbles in 17 regular-season outings for the NFC West champions.

QB Sam Darnold took care of the ball during Seattle’s Super Bowl run

The Seahawks don’t make it this far if Sam Darnold doesn’t have the best game of his career against the Rams



In the NFC Championship Game:

- 346 YDS / 3 TDS

- Outdueled Matthew Stafford



This was Darnold’s Mona Lisa pic.twitter.com/oTHJvVLH38 — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) February 9, 2026

In Seattle’s three-game playoff run, Darnold was effective in the sense that he and the team played turnover-free football. The veteran hurler connected on just 61.5 percent of his throws, albeit for a combined 672 yards and five scores. But that completion percentage left a lot to be desired.

Still, he played perhaps his best game of the season in the NFC title clash with the Los Angeles Rams. He hit on 25-of-36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-27 triumph.

Sam Darnold has yet to recapture his 2025 Pro Bowl form

The Commanders PICK OFF Sam Darnold and take it back for SIX 😤 pic.twitter.com/f4eKS6Fjw0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2026

Now comes 2026. In the season debut vs. the New England Patriots, he lasted just five plays and would be sidelined for not only the rest of that contest but sat out Week 2 as well. He made his return in Week 3 at Washington and while he put up good numbers, he also served up a pick-six which proved to the difference in a 33-31 loss.

Once again, his lack of accuracy is worth noting. In his seven appearances, he’s connected on just 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,478 yards and nearly as many interceptions (9) as touchdown tosses (10). He’s been picked off at least once in six consecutive games, the worst-such streak of his career.

Darnold, who has sat out the last two games (oblique), is expected back this week as the Seahawks look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the NFC West leading San Francisco 49ers. It’s safe to say that Mike Macdonald and the reigning Super Bowl champions need to see a different version of the player that has disappointed in his second season in Seattle.

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