Last night, shortly before halftime of the Sunday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, the NFC West was put on ice.

Ji’Ayir Brown trotted into the endzone after picking off an ill-advised Kirk Cousins pass, and the extra point made it 28-10. My optimism for the Seattle Seahawks, which had been battling to stay alive in recent weeks, was finally extinguished.

Coming To Grips With Reality

The 49ers now lead the NFC West by three games, with seven left to play. Sounds possible to overcome, right? Well, let’s talk it through. If the Seahawks win out and end the season with a 13-4 record, they would need the 49ers to lose three games just to get into a tie. Since the Seahawks play the 49ers this week, that’s one loss taken care of, but are there two more?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They still play the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants, so those are the two candidates. They also get the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers tend to always do well against the Rams, and the Rams are also very injured, so that feels unlikely, and the latter three are among the NFL’s bottom feeders.

Chewing On The Tiebreakers

So, let’s say the Seahawks go 13-4, and the 49ers do the same after losing to the Seahawks, Chiefs, and Giants. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head, which would be a draw. Then, division record, another draw, both teams at 5-1. Common games, next on the list, would settle nothing, since both teams would be 10-2. Conference record? Both 9-3. Further down the list.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Settling this hypothetical would be strength of victory, combining the winning percentage of the teams each team beat. So we need to see how the season ends for a lot of teams before we know anything for sure, but right now the 49ers have a big leg up. Their beaten opponents are combined for 43-48-1, or .473, and the Seahawks are at 24-39, or .381. Definitive.

Silver Linings

So basically, in order to win the division, the Seahawks must win out, have the 49ers lose both of their other toughest remaining games, and then either lose a figurative layup, or have their strength of victory completely collapse. It’s too much to hope for at this point. If the Seahawks are going to defend their title this season, they’ll have to do it as a wild card.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald leaves the field after being defeated by the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe that’s okay. The Seahawks have been great on the road during Mike Macdonald’s tenure, and often seem like they’re not worse off away from Lumen. I believe the Seahawks are capable of winning in San Francisco, Detroit, Minnesota, Carolina, New York, and (maybe) Chicago. But make no mistake. Last night was the final blow to the divisional hopes.

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