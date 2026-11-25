The Seattle Seahawks are putting an end to their bye week and getting back to work as they prepare for their biggest matchup of the season to date against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks are in the middle of a playoff push, but a win against the Niners would go a long way to helping them achieve their goals. The team hopes to get quarterback Sam Darnold back on the field this week after he missed the last two games due to quad and rib injuries. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald gave some insight into Darnold's health but did not confirm whether he would be able to play against the Niners.

"He was able to train a little bit here, do some rehab here, he also was able to get away. He's optimistic, but I think with today's practice cadence and speed of today, it's probably wise to wait to make any declarations until we get through Wednesday's practice," Macdonald said of Darnold's bye week via the team's website.

Sam Darnold Status Still Up in the Air

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Seahawks went on their bye, there was reason to believe Darnold would be able to return against the 49ers. Macdonald committed to Darnold being the team's starting quarterback, even after Drew Lock led the team to victory in the previous two games.

Lock was also dealing with an oblique injury leading up to the previous game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he also appears to have gotten healthier during the bye week.

"I'd say the bye week was really helpful for Drew," Macdonald said via the team's website. "A really well-deserved chance for him to feel better, and that's going to help us moving forward. I think that's the case for several of our guys as well."

Who Starts vs. 49ers?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold talks with quarterback Drew Lock. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as he doesn't have any setbacks, it appears Darnold is going to start for the Seahawks against the Niners. He has been confirmed as the team's starter when he's healthy, and if he continues to progress in practice, the Seahawks should make him available.

The Seahawks might be trying to keep that under wraps for now, but revealing this information now before the Niners get into the meat of the practice week is counterproductive. Now, the Niners must prepare for both quarterbacks, which should give a slight advantage to the Seahawks in a very important game.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and 49ers is scheduled for 1:25 pm PT on Sunday inside Levi's Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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