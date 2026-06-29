Seahawks Could Get More From Drake Thomas After Extension

The Seattle Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense isn’t just a small group of stars that dominated opposing offenses, but a collection of impact players throughout the field under one mindset. That mindset was for each defender to get physical and make one player feel like two. Several players stepped up and saw their roles increase significantly. One player who benefited heavily from last year’s stellar performance was linebacker Drake Thomas. In just one season, Thomas went from backup to playing near Pro-Bowl level. The reward was huge for Thomas, and he should have a bigger spotlight on him going into the 2026 NFL Season.

From College to Breakout Season With Seahawks

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) celebrates after a tackle for a loss during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Thomas had nearly two dozen offers to play at the collegiate level, including Alabama, Clemson and Tennessee. He ultimately chose to stay in his home state of North Carolina and to play for the NC State Wolfpack. Thomas’ natural, well-balanced talent got him to play all 12 regular-season games and start a few games in his freshman season. He accumulated 293 total tackles, 136 solo tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, four interceptions and nine pass breakups in 47 games, including three seasons as a full-time starter.

While Thomas was incredibly proficient and reliable through his four seasons at NC State, he failed to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. Among the reasons was his lack of explosiveness and small size. In his first two seasons as a backup with the Seahawks, he learned the system and became a more consistent run-stopper and efficient coverage player. After the first three games of the season, Thomas exploded to become a huge playmaker. He finished the regular season with 96 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, and an interception in Week 18 of the season.

What Thomas Provides to Dark Side Defense

Just looking at Thomas, he lacks the size at 5-11 to be a prolific linebacker. What Thomas lacks in size, he makes up for in his smart decision-making. He has shown the ability to make key cuts in his pursuit angles and where to attack the ball carrier. Thomas possesses key anticipation of certain run or passing plays. It also helps that he is well-balanced in power and agility, along with his versatility. Thomas can play in the middle of the field in zone, blitz off the edge or inside, and play man-or-zone coverages. This adds to the dynamic role setting that head coach Mike Macdonald wants from his players.

While Thomas is well-balanced, he doesn’t possess many attributes that make him elite. He must rely on his high Football IQ to help with his change of directions and his size. Thomas could be beaten in coverage by shifty route-runners, fast pass-catchers, or beaten in contested catches. While he fits the scheme for the Seahawks’ 4-2-5 defense, he doesn’t fit many other schemes.

Can He Keep the Momentum Going?

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Last season was a big breakout for Thomas thanks to his knowledge of Seattle’s defense and his versatility. As a result of his tremendous season, the Seahawks brought back Thomas on a two-year, $8 million deal. He is capable of being a starter during this portion and beyond if he continues to play well. Thomas doesn’t have to be the strongest linebacker in the group; he just must rely on his versatility to make key tackles and cover the running backs in the passing game. His impact doesn’t have to be limited, as he makes a strong case of being one of the more underrated and reliable players on the Dark Side Defense.

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