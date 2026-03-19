Seahawks' Drake Thomas Could Be Cheapest 2026 Pro Bowl LB

The Seattle Seahawks may have locked down one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL this offseason for pennies.

Seattle re-signed Drake Thomas, a former 2023 undrafted free agent, to a two-year, $8 million deal before even allowing him to hit restricted free agency. And that's after he could've easily been a Pro Bowler in 2025.

Thomas' new contract ranks 41st among inside linebackers in annual per-year value ($4 million), per Over The Cap. It was quietly one of the most team-friendly deals that general manager John Schneider made this offseason that helped keep Mike Macdonald's Super Bowl-winning defense intact.

Thomas was the steal of the offseason

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) celebrates after a tackle for a loss during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

After playing 41 total defensive snaps his first two years in the NFL, Thomas emerged as the clear No. 2 linebacker next to Ernest Jones IV. It wasn't just about the numbers, but also the ferocity with which Thomas played with that sparked the Seahawks' championship defense.

Whether it was run defense, rushing the passer or dropping in coverage, Thomas did it all.

Still, Thomas' numbers were Pro Bowl worthy. Thomas finished with 96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, one interception and a fumble recovery while playing just 68% of the Seahawks' total defensive snaps.

Macdonald had the luxury of keeping his linebackers fresh, and the Seahawks would frequently use defensive back Nick Emmanwori as a hybrid linebacker. If Thomas' snap count creeps up into the 75% range, however, his numbers could be even more impressive next season.

It will also be Thomas' second season as a full-time starter in Macdonald's system, making his ceiling even higher. He would have to regress significantly to not be in the Pro Bowl conversation.

Some cheaper linebackers made the Pro Bowl in 2025, such as the Detroit Lions' Jack Campbell, but Thomas can easily rival Campbell's numbers next season.

2025 Pro Bowl linebackers by APY

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates a tackle against Green Bay Packers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- DET Jack Campbell ($3.68 million)

- HOU Azeez Al-Shaair ($11.33 million)

- PHI Zack Baun ($17 million)

- BAL Roquan Smith ($20 million)

The only negative of Thomas' current contract from Seattle's angle is that it's for two years. At 26 years old, Thomas will be in his prime when he's up for a new contract, and he could command top-of-market money. But that's a huge plus from his perspective.

If Thomas makes the Pro Bowl in 2026, the Seahawks will have no choice but to extend him beyond 2027 or risk losing him in free agency.

The Legion of Boom had Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright each for nearly a decade, and Macdonald understands what good inside linebacker play does for a defense. Thomas will get paid if his ascension continues.

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