Seahawks Defense Flexes Absolute Dominance Over The Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals gained 151 yards yesterday. They picked up 10 first downs and averaged 3.2 yards per play. They had one play, a run up the middle by Bam Knight with barely over a minute left, gain more than 10 yards. Six of their drives lasted three plays or fewer. On 11 targets aimed at wide receivers, there were 4 catches for 29 yards.

The New Normal Under Coach Mike

And you know what? It still might not be the most dominant defensive performance the Seattle Seahawks have posted up under Mike Macdonald. In terms of raw yardage, last year’s affair in Carolina against the Panthers still reigns supreme. In that week 17 game, the Panthers amassed just 139 yards, of which only 40 were through the air.

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams (99) and Ernest Jones (13) tackle Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, 151 is less than the Seahawks allowed last season against the Max Brosmer Minnesota Vikings. It’s less than they allowed in the week 18 game for the division against the 49ers. It’s less than they allowed in 2024’s game against the Dolphins, who featured Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle at quarterback. And consider, for a moment, the opponent.

We Truly Do Not Care

I’m not going to pretend the Cardinals are good, or that they have a good offense. I doubt either is the case. But I don’t believe they’re bad. Or at least, I believe they should be able to move the ball. Last season, after benching Kyler Murray, Arizona gained at least 330 yards in 9 of 12 games. And they’ve added Jeremiyah Love and Isaac Seumalo to the mix.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson (14) tries to break past Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That’s the thing. This Cardinals offense had their guys out there. Jacoby Brissett took every snap, Love and Tyler Allgeier rotated through the backfield, Marvin Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson provided a full allotment of snaps, Trey McBride did what he almost always does, and the only starter missing on the line is Chase Bisontis. It just didn’t matter at all.

I don’t see a bad offense there. Limited, sure, but this isn’t the same as the 2025 Panthers, who had a bottom six offense in points and yards. It’s not the week 18 49ers who had been neutered by injuries to key offensive players. It’s certainly not the Vikings with a third string quarterback. This Cardinals offense had nearly 400 yards against the Chargers just a week ago.

A Generational Ghosting

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is assisted off the field in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the fantastic things the Seahawks did defensively yesterday, the one that stands out the most is turning Marvin Harrison Jr into a guy doing cardio on the field. The only thing separating the once-golden receiver prospect from the famous Tony Snell meme was a single target. Somehow, Harrison failed to catch a single ball on the afternoon.

It’s not the first time Harrison Jr has been skunked. He took home a donut just last season in a late December blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, in that game, he got hurt partway through. Same for a 2024 zero catch effort against the Packers, getting only eight snaps before leaving and not returning. No such excuse this time.

Harrison’s lack of production goes far beyond just Seattle’s defense, of course, and could just as easily be traced to the quarterback not throwing him the ball. But the shutout sticks with me. Yesterday was, for the Cardinals, a very important game. An opportunity to take a division rival down a peg. For Harrison, a chance to start turning his career narrative around. And nothing.

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Get Used To It

This will definitely not be the last time the Seattle defense destroys an opponent. By this time next week, it’s possible that this game will seem quaint, given they get a matchup against a backup quarterback and backup offensive linemen in Washington. But make sure to cherish every time they do it, because it’s not a common sight in the NFL right now.

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