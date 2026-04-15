Seahawks ‘Dream Scenario’ in 2026 NFL Draft Could Spark Another Title Run

As soon as the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots, the writing was on the wall for some of their top free agents. Players such as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and EDGE Boye Mafe were able to use their championship status to cash in.

Walker signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, which will pay him $44 million. Mafe also landed a three-year deal, but he’s set to make $60 million with the Cincinnati Bengals. At those salaries, Seattle did the right thing by allowing them to leave, but it leaves them with a couple of sizable holes to fill.

That’s where a “dream scenario” laid out by SI’s Gilberto Manzano comes in. Manzano said the best result for the Seahawks during the draft would be to replace Mafe and Walker by selecting UCF’s Malachi Lawrence at EDGE, followed by Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

”They can regain depth at edge rusher by selecting Lawrence, who could learn from defensive mastermind coach Mike Macdonald,” Manzano wrote.

“Later in the draft, Seattle should go with Price to help fill the void of Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs. Price is a thumper who can break tackles at a high rate.”

Is this dream scenario actually possible?

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lawrence could potentially be available when Seattle is on the clock at No. 32. He did himself a favor during the NFL Scouting Combine when he stood out during drills and athletic testing, which could lead to him being selected higher than initially anticipated.

Landing Price after Lawrence, however, doesn’t feel nearly as possible.

Price played behind Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, but proved to be a talented back in his own right. He finished his collegiate career with an average of six yards per attempt and scored 21 rushing touchdowns. Price was also dangerous as a kick returner, with three touchdowns in his career.

Price is expected to go early in the second round, meaning Seattle might need to trade up if they’re not willing to use their first-rounder on the running back.

Seahawks have no problem getting aggressive

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

General manager John Schneider proved during the 2025 NFL draft that he has no problem going after his guy.

Seattle sent pick No. 52 and No. 82 to the Tennessee Titans to move up for safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 35.

If Seattle believes Price is the difference-maker they need on offense, don’t be surprised if they once again get aggressive.

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