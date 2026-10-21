Seahawks Have Perfect Opportunity to Cut Ties With Sam Darnold in 2027

The Seattle Seahawks have to be honest with themselves moving forward. While the team won a Super Bowl title with quarterback Sam Darnold, they did it under the miraculous performance of Darnold being himself while turning the ball over. The Seahawks could handle an occasional turnover from Darnold, but it has become a point where the turnovers have cost them three wins while the defense has played great.

​Seattle might have to move on from Darnold after the 2026 NFL Season if he continues to struggle significantly. The good news is that general manager John Schneider prepared for a potential out this next offseason, which is something the team would’ve never thought was possible before this season.

​Darnold Isn’t Currently Up to His Contract

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks got Darnold to sign a three-year, $100.5 million deal shortly after offseason free agency began in March 2025. He turned the ball over 20 times, but still played at a Pro-Bowl level and was a huge reason for the Super Bowl title.

​Fast forward to this season and Darnold has regressed significantly. His QBR ranks 26th in the league at 41.9, just ahead of Minnesota’s Kyler Murray, New York Giants’ Jameis Winston and Tennessee’s Cam Ward. Darnold completed 60.4% of his passes for 1,033 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also been sacked 14 times in four full games and on the opening drive of the Week 1 win versus the New England Patriots.

​It isn’t just that Darnold is turning the ball over; he is doing it in the middle or late in the fourth quarter. His turnovers have cost the Seahawks potential wins in Week 3 at the Washington Commanders, the Week 5 home game over the San Francisco 49ers and the Week 6 Thursday Night Football road game versus the Denver Broncos. It has become a point where Darnold’s bad decision-making and regression outweigh the great attributes he shows each game.

​How the Seahawks Could Easily Move On from Darnold

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​If Darnold continues to play as he has in the last four games, the front office and the coaching staff might decide to move on. The front office created a potential next offseason where they wouldn’t take so much damage in the salary cap. Seattle would have Darnold getting a total of $41.9 million. There is a $10 million roster bonus on Mar. 16, 2027, five days after the new league year begins. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that his 2027 contract and the bonus aren’t guaranteed.

​The Seahawks will have to hit in the salary cap in some way if they move on from Darnold. If the Seahawks cut or trade him before June 1, the team would have a $19.2 million dead cap hit, but they would save $22.7 million. If they cut or trade him on or after June 1, the Seahawks only pay a $6.4 million dead cap in 2027, but pay $12.8 million in dead cap for the 2028 season. Seattle, however, would save $35.5 million in salary cap space.

​There are 11 games for Darnold to turn it around and show he deserves to be the starting quarterback of a Super Bowl contender like the Seahawks. The critical and game-altering mistakes he makes that causes to fall short of a victory, the more it is going to be difficult to trust and earn a wealthy contract. Darnold isn’t the only reason why the offense is failing, which includes poor play from the offensive line and a lack of an explosive run game, but he isn’t helping with his turnovers.

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