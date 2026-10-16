Should Seahawks Bench Sam Darnold? Seattle Legend Says Yes

The Seattle Seahawks are losers of three of their last four games, including a 17-14 overtime loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

The Seahawks had a chance to win, much like their other two losses, but two costly Sam Darnold interceptions in the fourth quarter and overtime led to the loss. With Darnold throwing seven interceptions in his last four games, it begs the question whether the team would be better with someone else, including backup Drew Lock.

Bruce Irvin, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013, wants Lock in at quarterback over Darnold.

drew lock please — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) October 16, 2026

Why Seahawks Should Bench Sam Darnold

There is a timeline in which the Seahawks could be 6-0, which would be their greatest start in franchise history. Still, they have lost three of their last four games by a combined eight points, which should be frustrating for a defense that is performing at a very high level. The Seahawks gave up just 168 total yards of offense against the Broncos, yet they were still unable to pull out a win. If the Seahawks had more consistent quarterback play, these losses would turn into wins.

After Darnold suffered an injury during the team's season opener against the New England Patriots, Lock stepped in and did what he needed to do. In his first game with the Seahawks, he completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, he did not throw an interception.

The following week against the Arizona Cardinals, he also played extremely well, completing 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns while also not turning the ball over.

Seattle doesn't need a wow factor at the quarterback position. Last year was full evidence of that. They just need someone who can keep the ball in Seattle's hands and kill the clock. With the running game not as consistent as it was last season, the importance of the quarterback not turning the ball over becomes that much more crucial.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they haven't gotten that level of play from Darnold this season, but they have gotten it from Lock.

I believe when the Seahawks play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 7, Darnold will be under center. It's hard to bench a Super Bowl-winning quarterback just a handful of games into the following season. Darnold has the ability to clean up this mess, but after several consistent weeks of the same mistakes being made, it does beg the question of whether his job is fully safe or not.

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