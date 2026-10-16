Hanich Panic Meter: The Super Bowl Hangover Is Real and Its Bad

Thursday Night Football was a chance for the Seattle Seahawks to rebound from their disastrous play through the previous three weeks and get it together. While facing the Denver Broncos on the road is a tough setting, there is a tougher opponent than themselves as the Seahawks lose 17-14 in overtime.

​This game didn’t just show that Seattle didn’t get out of their recent sloppy play; they are living in it. There is no denying it; the Seahawks are officially in a Super Bowl hangover and, perhaps, some tough decisions might have to be made.

​The Seahawks Looked Lifeless

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs a route in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Head coach Mike Macdonald made a lot of promises through the last few weeks. Between being more in sync on offense, playing with more intensity, being smart in decision-making and avoiding turnovers, the only promise made was about turnovers, up until two crucial interceptions thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold.

​Seattle’s Dark Side Defense was bullied in the Broncos’ second and third drive of the game. They couldn’t get off the field on third downs and the defensive line was getting dominated. Offensively, there was too much pressure allowed from the offensive line and they barely got any push at the line of scrimmage. When Velus Jones Jr. had solid runs, the Seahawks went away from him and went back to Emanuel Wilson and George Holani.

​This Seahawks team is too inconsistent with their decisions. They are prone to staying with the same excuses and the same players that make mistakes. The Seahawks have now lost three of the last four games due to turnovers, and the team is implying that changes will be made, but never do.

​It’s Time for a Change

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Oftentimes, it is okay to admit that changes can save a team. The Seahawks are not out of contention, but the more certain decisions remain that will cost the team, the more difficult it will be for them to even get back into the playoffs rather than contend for a repeat.

​There are many factors that indicate how Seattle turns a 3-3 team back into a contender. The Seahawks have to improve their offensive line after allowing five sacks. Right tackle Abraham Lucas and right guard Grey Zabel have regressed significantly and need to be reconditioned. The Seahawks could make an immediate trade for a reliable starting center.

​The Seahawks’ defense needs more impact at the line of scrimmage. Outside of Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II, there wasn’t a lot of push. They were dominated at times against the Broncos’ offensive line. Seattle could make a trade for a much more impactful edge rusher.

​Ultimately, the biggest change might have to be at the quarterback position. Even if it is temporarily, Darnold needs to sit. He is literally throwing away the Seahawks’ chances to win games. Seven interceptions in the last four games are cause for the Seahawks to make a change. He has thrown 27 interceptions in the 21 games (not counting the first series played in Week 1 versus the New England Patriots) in his time as a Seahawk.

​Even if he isn’t the answer, veteran Drew Lock needs a chance to show he can not give the ball away for the Seahawks. Darnold proved he was a capable quarterback last season because he either helped the team overcome some of his mistakes or he prevented turnovers altogether. Now, Darnold has become a liability. Although his team will never admit it, they know his turnovers are dooming the team.

​Darnold is showing that he doesn’t deserve a wealthy contract extension, but he doesn’t deserve to be the franchise quarterback. It doesn’t help that an inexperienced offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is trying to lead and coach the offense. The Seahawks won’t likely switch to Lock or another quarterback via trade, but they should.

Hanich Panic Meter: 10

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