Seahawks Injury Report Sheds Further Light On Thursday Night Matchup

It’s time for the second injury report of the week, coming at you a couple days early thanks to the Thursday kickoff. Injuries are a significant part of any Thursday game, since the team has much less time to bounce back from their prior bout, and both teams have some concerns. The Denver Broncos are currently the worst off, but we’ll see if that holds into gameday.

Seattle Seahawks Remain In Reasonable Shape

Irv Charles (knee) leads the good news this week, as not only did he practice in full today again, he was activated to the roster. He should be playing Thursday at this point. George Holani (ribs, knee) was also getting a full set of reps, so for better or worse he’ll be ready for gameday. Beau Stephens (shoulder) was upgraded to full participation.

New York Jets wide receiver Irvin Charles (19) takes the field against the Tennessee Titans during the first half. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Zach Charbonnet (knee) holds in limited participation, and is still assumed to be out this week. Drew Lock (right forearm) remains limited, same for Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) and Leonard Williams (ankle). I’d expect both players to play, although whether they’ll be able to play at the superstar level we’ve come accustomed to is unclear.

Drake Thomas (ankle) was marked as a DNP yet again, which makes his odds of playing on Thursday dip significantly. It’s worth nothing, however, that he did play out the entire second half on Sunday, and this injury report is an estimate since there was no practice today. Chazz Surratt (calf) also remained out, and is almost certainly sitting this week.

Denver Broncos Beat Up In The Secondary

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) perseus on a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos got some positive news today on the injury front. Brandon Jones (foot) and Ben Powers (biceps) got a second straight day of full practice, so there doesn’t seem to be any real concern there. Sai’vion Jones (shoulder), a backup defensive end who mostly plays on special teams, was limited yesterday and was upgraded to full today, so good news there.

Riley Moss (ribs) was the only limited participant. He looks on track to play, although it’s worth noting he sat against the Chargers on Sunday. As much as he is maligned by Broncos fans, the need for him to take the field this week is desperate, because the team isn’t getting the progress they need from their other top contributors on the back end of their defense.

Overall, however, the Broncos really needed some good news with their defensive backs today, and it did not come. Patrick Surtain (ankle) and Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), the two best players in that Denver secondary, both were held out of practice again today. Their odds of being available Thursday are very thin at this point. It’s a significant hole to overcome.

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