I came into the 2026 season with high expectations of the Seattle Seahawks. So far, they’ve fallen short of those expectations. But they remain very much alive in the postseason conversation, and have had some great players driving them to their success. Let’s run down the three who can be most credited after ten games, counting down to one.

3: Devon Witherspoon

Don’t let the absence of plays on the ball fool you. Devon Witherspoon has allowed, depending on which source you use, either 249 or 269 yards in coverage, and zero touchdowns. He’s been whistled for one pass interference penalty on the season. He’s played in all ten games, over 600 snaps, over 350 of them in coverage. It’s his best season yet so far.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the second half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week saw him unleashed as a pass rusher as well, registering two sacks and another hit on the quarterback. Even with no interceptions and three passes defensed, he’s among the top cornerbacks in football. Put him in the slot, put him outside, even toss him in the box on occasion, he finds a way to come out on top. Worth every penny.

2: Byron Murphy II

It took awhile for his pass rush production to arrive, but he’s now on pace to top his career best in sacks with 8.5 and pressures with 22. And this is with him continuing to play a non-trivial number of his snaps at nose tackle with Leonard Williams handling a lot of the three-tech business. So you can credit him significantly for Seattle’s run defense.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) reacts after a sack in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That run defense, by the way, is allowing a league-best 3.4 yards per carry right now. Their 86.7 rushing yards allowed per game is third best. That’s with Leonard Williams, Drake Thomas, and Uchenna Nwosu missing a couple games each so far. I doubt things are nearly that strong without Murphy’s incredible work in the middle. He’s a clear #2 to me.

1: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

This one is so obvious it barely merits discussion. JSN is on pace to break the single season receiving yards record, and will couple it with enough touchdowns to potentially make an argument for greatest wide receiver season ever. He’s got more than quadruple the receiving production of the second leading receiver on the team, and more than everyone combined.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And think about how unstable his situation is to this point. He’s had two different quarterbacks cycle in and out with assorted injuries, one of which has been very shaky. He has a first time offensive coordinator and playcaller, who has looked mostly overwhelmed. Throwing up these numbers in this situation is remarkable, and there’s no doubt he’s the top dog.

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