Seahawks Make Statement With Running Back Jonah Coleman Visit

One week after the start of NFL Free Agency, all 32 teams are starting to make their shift from focusing entirely on Free Agency to the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks only have four picks in the draft, barring a trade, so every evaluation and prospect visit must count. Luckily for the Seahawks general manager John Schneider is one of the best executives in the league when it comes to drafting.

The Seahawks have started hosting some of the draft prospects to get to know them more and see how they fit. The team hosted a pair of solid cornerback prospects earlier, but then the Seahawks turned their attention to a solid offensive playmaker with local ties.

Seahawks Host Washington Running Back Jonah Coleman

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) rushes with the football against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa (8) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It might be certain that the Seahawks use their first or second round pick on a running back. The Seahawks will evaluate many running backs they feel are capable enough to potentially become a franchise player. Seattle’s first running back visit is a local player in Jonah Coleman, and it is not a mistake. The Seahawks aim to capitalize on the exceptional local talent from around the state of Washington.

Seattle was on board, bringing in former Eastern Washington star wide receiver and former Super Bowl MVP in Cooper Kupp in the last free agency. The Seahawks also gave former Washington State Cougars offensive tackle Abraham Lucas a shot in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and now their franchise right tackle.

Coleman won’t be the only running back to visit the Seahawks during the pre-NFL Draft process, but he is the first, and that is a statement. The Seahawks might already see something in Coleman, who is quickly rising on the draft boards. He has already acquired the attention of Schneider and the front office staff, and that doesn’t go away.

Is Coleman the Top Target for Seahawks?

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington running back Jonah Coleman (RB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have a lot of decisions to make regarding how to address their roster. Seattle has addressed some of their roster concerns in free agency, such as at safety and backup cornerback. The front office still has to ensure they feel confident about their first-string running back options while also looking into the interior offensive line to improve or add depth at edge rusher.

Coleman is rising to be a day two selection, either late in the second round or in the third round. His measurements at 5-8, 220 pounds allow him to play with some power, but he also has great shifty footwork to make elusive moves. Coleman was turning into an impact player in his first two years at Arizona, but he became a star in the last two seasons at Washington.

At Washington, he showed his versatility as a reliable three-down back while being utilized as an explosive pass-catcher. Coleman rushed for 1,811 yards and 25 touchdowns on 349 carries while also catching 54 receptions for 531 yards and two touchdowns at Washington. He could be a similar back for the Seahawks’ dynamic offense if he were to be drafted by them in the second or third round.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter