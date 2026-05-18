Seahawks DT Jarran Reed Named Potential Cut Candidate

Jarran Reed was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft after a stellar career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He left in 2021, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Another one-year deal followed, this time with the Green Bay Packers.

Reed then returned to Seattle in 2023, signing a two-year, $12.8 million deal. He turned that into a three-year, $25 million contract extension in 2025, proving that the Seahawks still saw him as a key piece of their defensive line despite his age.

That age, as well as his current cap hit, are reasons why Bleacher Report's Moe Moton believes Reed is the best player on the team who is capable of being cut.

"The NFL is mostly a young man's game. Jarran Reed enters his age-34 term, and the Seattle Seahawks can save $3.9 million if they release him after June 1," Moton wrote.

Reed is a Seahawks fan favorite, so this move would cut deep among the 12s. Keep in mind that Seattle drafted seventh-rounder Deven Eastern, whom general manager John Schneider called a 'monster'. He could be Reed's replacement."

Reed's cap hit in 2026 is $7.38 million and will increase to $9.5 million in 2027. As a post-June 1 cut this year, Reed would cost the Seahawks $3.5 million in dead cap space while freeing up $3.88 million.

Would cutting Jarran Reed make sense for the Seahawks?

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed interacts with the fans during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle is in a unique situation as the defending champions with plenty of cap space. Over The Cap estimates the Seahawks at $32 million under the limit, which is surprising for a team with so much talent.

That's a testament to the work done by general manager John Schneider, who showed this offseason that he can make tough decisions. Schneider didn't try to re-sign running back Kenneth Walker, instead replacing him with Jadarian Price in the NFL draft. He also signed Dante Fowler Jr. for a fraction of what Boye Mafe signed for with the Cincinnati Bengals.

At safety, they will have Ty Okada and rookie Bud Clark battling for Coby Bryant's vacated spot, another example of them being savvy with the cap.

That means the $3.88 million in savings isn't something that would move the needle for Seattle. For that reason, releasing Reed makes little sense for this team, even if someone surprisingly steps up and takes his job.

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