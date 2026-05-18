Former UDFA Developed Into Seattle Seahawks 'Best-Kept Secret'

The Seattle Seahawks rode their No. 1 ranked defense to a Super Bowl win, which led to a couple of their key contributors leaving in free agency. Safety Coby Bryant, EDGE Boye Mafe, and cornerback Riq Woolen all signed elsewhere.

Seattle replaced Mafe by signing Dante Fowler Jr., a veteran who joined at a fraction of the price Mafe signed for with the Cincinnati Bengals. At cornerback, they selected Julian Neal out of Arkansas in Round 3 and Andre Fuller from Toledo in the seventh, giving them players capable of filling in for Woolen.

As for the safety position vacated by Bryant, the Seahawks could turn to rookie second-round pick Bud Clark. The TCU product is a versatile player, but earning the starting job won't be easy with Ty Okada standing in his way.

From UDFA to critical defensive contributor

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada celebrates after retrieving a fumble during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Okada was a former undrafted free agent out of Montana State, and went from an unknown special teams player to the team's "best-kept secret," according to Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. According to Sobleski, Okada was critical to the team's success in 2025 and is in line to begin the season as the starting free safety.

"Ty Okada proved to be a critical component to the Seattle Seahawks' defensive success," Sobleski wrote.

"After two years primarily spent on the practice squad, Okada started 11 games in 2025. He's now in line to start at free safety after Coby Bryant left in free agency."

Okada finished the 2025 season with 65 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and one interception.

Bud Clark will give Ty Okada a real fight

TCU defensive back Bud Clark speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Sobleski does acknowledge that Clark is someone who will challenge Okada for snaps. While he says the coaching staff loves what Okada brings to the defense, they used a second-round pick on Clark for a reason. He says Clark's ball skills will be a reason to keep an eye on him, but says Okada's familiarity will help him as they fight for the starting spot.

"Clark brings the class' best ball skills to the lineup. Even so, Okada's familiarity with the system, quick trigger and outstanding tackling will keep him on the field one way or another," Sobleski wrote.

No matter which player wins the job, Seattle should be praised for continuing to build enough depth that they felt confident in allowing players such as Bryant to leave in free agency while filling the void with more affordable options.

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