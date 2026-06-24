Seahawks’ LB Ernest Jones IV Makes Overdue Debut on NFL’s Best Players List

He entered the league as a third-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. University of South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones IV impressed during his first NFL season. He played in 15 games, made seven starts, and finished with 58 defensive stops, along with three tackles on special teams. The rangy defender also totaled one sack, a pair of interceptions, and four passes defensed.

Seahawks’ LB Ernest Jones IV has played for three teams in five seasons

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones also appeared in two of the Rams’ four postseason games that year, including Super Bowl LVI. In the 23-20 win over the Bengals, he finished with seven tackles and one of the seven sacks of Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow.

After three seasons with Sean McVay’s club, Jones was dealt to Tennessee during the 2024 offseason. After playing in six games with the club, Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider obtained Jones from the Titans in October of ’24 for linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick in 2025. Since his arrival in the Pacific Northwest, Jones has been nothing short of a sensation with Mike Macdonald’s club.

LB Ernest Jones IV has found a home with the Seattle Seahawks

#Vikings QB Max Brosmer just went full undrafted rookie mode. Oh no.



Ernest Jones says 'Thank You' pic.twitter.com/aemoMA8ncd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 30, 2025

The rangy defender finished third on the team with 94 tackles behind safety Julian Love (106) and Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon (98). That’s a pretty impressive number considering Jones only played in 10 games with the ‘Hawks in 2024. Now after arguably the most complete season of his five-year career, Jones is making his first appearance in the NFL Top 100 at the No. 97 spot.

“Jones provided a fiery presence for the Super Bowl champions," stated NFL.com’s Grant Gordon. “Now a two-time Super Bowl winner (his first coming with the Rams), Jones was Seattle's leading tackler in the regular season and playoffs. Perhaps most impressively, the backer led the squad in interceptions with six total, including the postseason.”

In the regular season, Jones easily led Macdonald’s team with 126 tackles (linebacker Drake Thomas was second with 89 stops) despite missing two games. He totaled five picks, returning one for a score vs. the Vikings in Week 13, and also finished with seven passes defensed. The 26-year old pro shifted into a different gear in the playoffs.

LB Ernest Jones IV dominated during the Seahawks' Super Bowl run

Ernest Jones IV 6 TKL, 1 INT, 1 FF vs SF NFC Divisional Round Today.pic.twitter.com/KicpL2Nz5u https://t.co/SZP0a2kpeb — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) January 18, 2026

“During the Seahawks' Super Bowl postseason run,” added Gordon, “Jones played 95.1 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps and led Seattle with 25 tackles.” All told, 20 of those stops were solo efforts. Jones also added an interception and a forced fumble—both of those coming in the Seahawks’ 41-6 pasting of the rival 49ers in the divisional round.

Jones’s NFL career is off to an impressive start, and despite his production with three different teams he has yet to earn a Pro Bowl invitation. However, he was accorded Second Team All-Pro honors following his impressive 2025 season. Now a member of the NFL Top 100, more accolades figure to be headed his way sooner than later.

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