Seahawks Offseason Could Still Take One More Major Turn

The Seattle Seahawks are enjoying the tiny bit of downtime they have before training camp starts up next month.

The Seahawks had a shorter offseason than normal because they played all the way into February, where they won Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. Since then, they have done the best they can to bring back as many players from that championship roster, but they still have more room for growth.

One potential to-do list item they have not completed this offseason is giving cornerback Devon Witherspoon a long-term extension. But that could change between now and the start of training camp.

Devon Witherspoon Contract Extension Could Come Very Soon

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon smiles at the San Jose Convention Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In his first three seasons in the NFL, Witherspoon has been one of the league's best cornerbacks. According to Pro Football Focus, he had an 84.6 coverage grade this season, which ranked second among all cornerbacks in the NFL. His run defense grade of 86.7 was also second in the league. Simply put, Witherspoon is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Earlier in the offseason, the Seahawks extended wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. That title was eventually stripped from him and given to Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua, but the principle remained: the Seahawks showed how much they value JSN, and now it's time to do the same for Witherspoon.

The Seahawks selected Witherspoon with the 5th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, 13 slots before JSN. The two have kickstarted the movement that eventually led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, so they should be rewarded and secured for the long haul.

Witherspoon's fifth-year option was accepted, which means he is under salary until the end of the 2027 campaign. This gives the Seahawks some time to negotiate, but the sooner a deal gets done, the better off it is for all sides.

The dialogue between the Seahawks and Witherspoon's camp remains somewhat of a mystery. As long as Witherspoon is comfortable and happy with his current contract situation, things should be all right. That being said, a payday to one of your greatest players never hurt anybody in the past, and eventually a deal will get done. Why not take care of that now and not have to worry about it for the future?

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