Seattle Seahawks lauded for 'one-sided' deal at last year's NFL trade deadline
With just a few days to go before the NFL trade deadline, teams are furiously working the phones as they either try to unload assets or stock up to fill their needs as the second half of the season approaches.
For the Seattle Seahawks, they seem to have a bit of both going on. Most of the attention over the next few days will be centered around star cornerback Riq Woolen, who's had a brutal season and is expected to get dealt before the deadline.
The Seahawks are also looking to buy at the trade deadline, with the latest reporting suggesting that they're looking to boost their offensive line.
The front office did well for themselves last year, scoring a massive upgrade on defense where they needed it most when they traded Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV.
According to an analysis by Ernest Jones at The Athletic breaking down some of last year's biggest traded, this was a one-sided deal.
"Good, one-sided trade. Seattle won this deal. Jones started all 10 games with the Seahawks and recorded 94 tackles and a forced fumble, and he’s still there, starting each game this season and ranking among Seattle’s leading tacklers. Baker started three out of five games, but made minimal impact and is no longer in Tennessee."
The impact of the Jones trade was immediate and obvious even to the most casual fans. Seattle's defense had been in the middle of an awful streak of games against the run, but Jones' arrival turned that back-breaking weakness into a strength overnight. Now, Seattle has the best run defense in the league both by traditional metrics and advanced stats.
Overall from the bye week on, the Seahawks defense performed at a top-five level, which is roughly where they have managed to stay so far this season despite suffering a ton of injuries, especially in the secondary where they are strongest.
In the offseason the Seahawks rewarded Jones with a three-year, $28.5 million deal that should be considered one of the most team-friendly contracts at his position.
