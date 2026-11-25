The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating after seven of their former players moved forward in the Hall of Fame Selection Committee's voting process.

Seahawks Ring of Honor Member Shaun Alexander, Super Bowl XLVIII champions Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas III, and running backs Ricky Watters and Adrian Peterson along with defensive tackle Kevin Williams are moving forward in the process in hopes of being enshrined in August 2027.

Shaun Alexander

Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander in action against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shaun Alexander is a regular fixture on the Hall of Fame ballot, largely due to his time with the Seahawks from 2000 to 2007. For five consecutive years, he ran for over 1,000 yards and was the 2005 league MVP with 1,880 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns as he led the Seahawks to Super Bowl XL.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they fell short in that matchup, and Alexander's career began to tumble downhill after that. Injuries compromised him in 2006 and 2007, and he closed out his career with the Washington Redskins in 2008, appearing in four games and notching just 24 rushing yards.

Marshawn Lynch

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch brings the championship trophy. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Marshawn Lynch ranks 30th all-time in rushing yards, with 10,413. In seven years with the Seahawks, he ran for 6,381 yards and 58 touchdowns, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He ran for at least 11 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons from 2011-14, and he was arguably the best running back in the league during that span.

Lynch is in his third year of eligibility, but there is reason to believe he is getting closer and closer to Canton.

Adrian Peterson

Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson returns to the locker room. | USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson is in his first year of eligibility and would be going into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

He appeared in just one game with the Seahawks during his career: his final matchup in 2021, a Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He ran for 16 yards and a touchdown, the last of his career, which made him the fifth-best running back in NFL history in terms of rushing yards.

Richard Sherman

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman celebrates during the second half of the 2013 NFC Championship. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sherman played seven seasons with the Seahawks, making it to the Pro Bowl in four of those years, from 2013 to 2016. He notched 37 interceptions throughout his career, 32 of which were with the Seahawks. His eight interceptions in 2013 led the league as he helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII.

Sherman continues to be a contributor to the game as an analyst for Thursday Night Football, further putting his stamp on the sport. It's his first year of eligibility, so it will be intriguing to see how far he goes in the process.

Earl Thomas III

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas spent nine out of his 10 seasons in the league with the Seahawks, making it to the Pro Bowl six times throughout his career. He was arguably the best safety in football from 2011 to 2015, making the All-Pro team four times in that span.

To be that dominant at a position over several years warrants some consideration for the Hall of Fame. He hasn't made it in his first two chances for eligibility, but there's hope that the third time is the charm.

Ricky Watters

Seattle Seahawks running back Ricky Watters in action against the Oakland Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watters capped off an 11-year career with four seasons in the Pacific Northwest. He ran for over 1,000 yards seven times in his career, including three times in Seattle in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

In his final NFL season in 2001, Watters suffered an injury that cut his season short after playing in just five games. He finished his career with 10,643 rushing yards, which ranks 25th all time.

Kevin Williams

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Kevin Williams stretches during pre game warmups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings from 2003 to 2013. He made six Pro Bowls during his 11 years in Minnesota and is viewed as one of the greatest players in Vikings franchise history.

Towards the end of his career, Williams signed with the Seahawks shortly after they won Super Bowl XLVIII. He joined the Legion of Boom defense and was on pace to win another Super Bowl, but they lost to the New England Patriots. Williams recorded three tackles during the game.

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