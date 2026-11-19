The Seattle Seahawks have seven games to go after their bye week and they have some work to do if they want to return to the postseason.

The Seahawks find themselves at 6-4 through 10 games, which is not good enough to be the first team on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. Here's a look at every game the team has left and a prediction for each contest.

Week 12

Sun, Nov 29, 2026 | at San Francisco 49ers | Levi's Stadium | 1:25 PM PT | FOX

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner dives with the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's really hard to beat a division rival twice in one season, but that's what the Niners will look to do against the Seahawks after beating them in Week 5 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks were able to win last season in Week 18 at Levi Stadium to clinch the NFC West and the number one overall seed in the NFC, so this game will likely hold a lot of weight.

When it's all said and done, I believe the bye week will allow the team to have several players return from injury, which will help Seattle push through with a win to improve to 7-4.

Prediction: Win (7-4)

Week 13

Mon, Dec 7, 2026 | vs. Dallas Cowboys | Lumen Field | 5:15 PM PT | ESPN

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after making a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks return home for a Monday Night Football contest against the Dallas Cowboys, who are struggling so far this season with a 4-6 record. This game could turn into a shootout, as Dallas boasts one of the best offenses while also employing one of the worst defenses in the league.

The shootout type of game favors the Cowboys, but they have yet to face the number one defense in the league this season. A home matchup against them will challenge Dallas, but that is a unit that could make a dent against Seattle's defense.

Ultimately, the Seahawks defense will find a way to shut down the Cowboys and come out on top.

Prediction: Win (8-4)

Week 14

Sun, Dec 13, 2026 | vs. New York Giants | Lumen Field | 1:25 PM PT | FOX

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks cheers during a game against the Washington Commanders | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants may be on top of the NFC East, but they will likely enter this game as a big underdog against the Seahawks. Seattle will be on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football, but that shouldn't deter them against the Giants, who have been inconsistent on offense this season.

The Seahawks should be able to continue their winning streak against the Giants, which will likely push them into the playoff picture with three games to go.

Prediction: Win (9-4)

Week 15

Sat, Dec 19, 2026 | at Philadelphia Eagles | Lincoln Financial Field | 2:00 PM PT | FOX

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are playing on Saturday of Week 15 because they are preparing for a Christmas Day matchup that will likely be an extension of the playoffs. The Seahawks are going on the road, but they will face an Eagles team that has had more misfortune than any team in the league this year.

This game on the schedule at the beginning of the season was looking a lot tougher than it does now, and Seattle should take advantage.

Prediction: Win (10-4)

Week 16

Fri, Dec 25, 2026 | vs. Los Angeles Rams | Lumen Field | 5:15 PM PT | FOX

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where the games really start. The Seahawks and Rams are battling for likely one playoff spot, while the NFC North is playing extremely dominant football. All four teams have at least six wins and are in the playoff picture, but there's a good chance one of them falls by the wayside between now and the end of the year.

This game is easily the most crucial of Seattle's season, but playing at home should give them a boost that will continue their win streak.

Prediction: Win (11-4)

Week 17

Sun, Jan 3, 2027 | at Carolina Panthers | Bank of America Stadium | 10:00 AM PT | FOX

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu at the line of scrimmage. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of the result against the Seahawks, this game against the Panthers on the road will also have major ramifications. The Panthers are in the hunt for a playoff spot, and this game could be a huge decision for them that dictates whether or not they make the playoffs. Given how hot Seattle could be down the stretch, I like their chances to win this game as well.

Prediction: Win (12-4)

Week 18

Sun, Jan 10, 2027 | at Los Angeles Rams | SoFi Stadium

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is pressured by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game could be a must-win for the Rams, and it could determine which team makes the playoffs and which team is on the outside looking in, especially if Seattle loses a couple more games that I expect them to. The final week of the season brings a lot of uncertainty about how important the game is for the Seahawks, but this should be considered a toss-up at this point.

Prediction: Loss (12-5)

Will Seahawks Make Playoffs?

Playing the Rams twice in the last three weeks of the season could very well determine whether the Seahawks advance to the playoffs. If they can win the games leading up to them, they won't have to cut it close.

They might even be able to have a shot at the division, depending on how the Niners do between now and the end of the year. Given that San Francisco is 2.5 games ahead of Seattle and Los Angeles, the division is theirs to lose and the Seahawks shouldn't rely on that as a path to the postseason.

A 12-win season will put the Seahawks in the playoffs, but that would require them to go 6-1 down the stretch. It won't be easy, but every game is winnable with the "Dark Side" defense, which should only grow in strength as the year progresses.

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