The Seattle Seahawks, the rest of the league and its fans are awaiting the long-overdue release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

It's been 13 years since the franchise released a game, so we figured that we would take a trip down memory lane to see how the Seahawks performed every year a game came out.

1997: Grand Theft Auto

Seahawks Record: 8-8

The Seahawks were still an AFC West team when Grand Theft Auto was first released in 1997. Hall of Famer Warren Moon was 41 years old and started 14 games for the team. It was the last of his nine Pro Bowl appearances. The team went 8-8 but missed the playoffs.

1999: Grand Theft Auto 2

Seahawks Record: 9-7

When the second iteration of the game was released, the Seahawks started 8-2 but lost 5 of their last 6 games, limping into the playoffs. They still won the division, but lost to Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round. This was the last win of Marino's career.

2001: Grand Theft Auto III

Seahawks Record: 9-7

The Seahawks had an identical record, but how they got there was a little different. Instead of starting 8-2, the 2001 Seahawks were 3-4 before winning six of their last nine games. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, it was not enough for them to move on to the playoffs in their final season in the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets advanced as wild cards with 10-6 records that year.

2002: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Seahawks Record: 7-9

In Seattle's first season in the NFC, another installment of GTA was released. The Seahawks took a step back in their first NFC campaign, going 7-9 and missing the playoffs once again.

2004: Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Seahawks Record: 9-7

The Seahawks made it back to the playoffs for the second year in a row after snapping their drought in 2003. They won the NFC West in 2004, but fell to the St. Louis Rams 24-20 in the first round of the playoffs.

2008: Grand Theft Auto IV

Seahawks Record: 4-12

The Seahawks were in the midst of their rebuild by the time GTA IV came out. The following year, they hired Pete Carroll and went on the most successful run in franchise history.

2013: Grand Theft Auto V

Seahawks Record: 13-3

Quarterback, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks after dumping Gatorade over head coach Pete Carroll | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last time GTA released a game, the Seahawks went on to win the Super Bowl. The Legion of Boom was taking over and the Seahawks were establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the league.

2026: Grand Theft Auto VI

Seahawks Record: 6-4 (so far)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe greets quarterback Drew Lock. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks finished as Super Bowl champs the last time Grand Theft Auto was released. That is a positive sign of what could happen this year, at least for Seahawks fans. The players themselves can take this weekend off, download the game, and relax as they get ready for the final seven weeks of the season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter