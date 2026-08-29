Seahawks Make Terrion Arnold Signing Official; What's Next?

The Seattle Seahawks are officially signing cornerback Terrion Arnold after agreeing to terms earlier this offseason, according to the team. Offensive tackle Derrick Graham was released in a corresponding move.

While Arnold is on the 90-man roster, he is not expected to be with the Seahawks on the 53-man roster when the team has to shrink its group to that many players by Sunday at 3 p.m. PT. The league will now place him on the NFL Commissioner's Exemption List as he faces charges of robbery and kidnapping.

Arnold will be paid, but he cannot practice or play until further notice, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Terrion Arnold Heads to Exemption List

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold speaks to media members after practice during mini camp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks knew the risks that were attached when signing Arnold, but they feel strongly about his football fit to make the move anyway. Arnold was a player the Seahawks scouted heavily ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, when he went No. 24 overall to the Detroit Lions.

"It was an opportunity to bring on a player that we felt strongly about during the draft process," Macdonald said in a press conference.

"We also understand that it's a serious situation with a legal matter. There's a process behind it, so we respect that. That's how we'll operate, just letting that process play out and let the league decide if and when his return to play is. We'll understand that that's at play, but there's also an opportunity to bring him and give him an opportunity to earn a position here.

"We feel really strongly about our locker room and our team. We had a great visit with Terrion. Obviously, we knew him going throughout the process. I referenced the folks that have been in his corner throughout the whole process as well, and we respect those people. We're not going to ignore those folks that we really respect and have a strong opinion about it as well. When we put all of those things together, we felt like it was a good opportunity for the team."

It remains to be seen when Arnold will have a chance to play with the Seahawks. For the time being, the front office must figure out which players will make the 53-man roster.

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