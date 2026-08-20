How Seahawks Signing Trevon Diggs Affects Terrion Arnold

The Seattle Seahawks made another big move at the cornerback position in just a few days. Less than a week after the team and former first-round pick Terrion Arnold agreed to join the team, the Seahawks signed former two-time Pro-Bowler Trevon Diggs to a one-year deal.

This comes as a surprise to many, including some members of the 12. This move, however, was something the front office thought about even while the Arnold agreement was at its height. Diggs’ presence might not affect Arnold’s spot with the team as anticipated.

Diggs is a Ready-Now Player

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs isn’t the Pro-Bowler that he used to be. A series of serious injuries and preseason nagging health concerns have derailed his potentially stellar career. Diggs has a chance to become at least part of the ballhawk he was a few years ago with the Dallas Cowboys.

He is already on the field learning head coach Mike Macdonald’s system and schemes. There is a good chance that Diggs will play on Sunday for the Seahawks when they take on the Tennessee Titans for the second preseason game.

Arnold, however, still has some difficult timelines to work out. If he officially signs with the Seahawks, he’ll likely be put on the NFL’s exempt list when he undergoes hearings related to his armed robbery and kidnapping case. It is a step-by-step process, but he does have a disposition hearing on October 5.

If the Seahawks still want Arnold, but need to wait for Arnold to play and, possibly, face his suspension, the team needs another plan. Diggs isn’t a replacement for Arnold, but rather a player who wants to prove he can return to his 2022 season form.

Diggs’ Signing Says More About the Current Status of the Cornerback Room

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like there were concerns when the Seahawks and Arnold agreed to a mutual interest, there are concerns with the depth at cornerback. There are no questions about the starting boundary corners in Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe. The rest of the players need to be challenged.

Third-year veteran Nehemiah Pritchett and Noah Igbinoghene have been given opportunities to make a case for the No. 3 cornerback spot. They have shown good flashes throughout training camp as they’ve also played nickel while Nick Emmanwori recovered from his ankle surgery. There isn’t much indication that head coach Mike Macdonald is fully happy or disappointed with either of their progress to take the No. 3 corner spot.

Rookie Julian Neal has only participated in a few training camp practices before suffering an injury. He has yet to fully participate in a practice in nearly a month and has yet to practice in pads. Neal is missing crucial practice reps and development due to his injury.

After good practices in training camp and a great spring, both seventh-round picks in Michael Dansby and Andre Fuller had up-and-down performances in the 17-7 preseason game loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. They will need more time to develop. Finally, veteran Shemar Jean-Charles was incredibly disappointing in the game versus the Cowboys. He was a veteran to be considered on the chopping block before being put on IR.

Diggs is more about the immediate and potential need for a real No. 3 cornerback. Pritchett and Igbinoghene might be more in contention for the backup nickel position. If Arnold can play, the Seahawks might move some players around, but having him and Diggs as the top backups would be an incredible luxury. This is needed when the Seahawks have to face pass-heavy offenses.

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