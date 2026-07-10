Seahawks Could Sign Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold

The Seattle Seahawks are among the teams that are interested in potentially signing former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Detroit Free Press insider Dave Birkett is reporting that the Seahawks are among the teams interested in signing Arnold less than two weeks after the Lions cut him for his arrest on kidnapping and robbery charges.

"A Florida court denied the state's motion on Friday, July 10, to place an ankle monitor on former Lions CB Terrion Arnold while he awaits trial on felony kidnapping and robbery charges. He remains confined to his home in Florida except for work- or attorney-related meetings," Birkett wrote.

"During that hearing, Arnold's agent, Nicole Lynn, said he had a workout with the Houston Texans on Thursday, July 9, and has another visit scheduled with a team next week. She said 4 teams have inquired about signing him: The Texans, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks."

Seahawks Could Sign Terrion Arnold

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold speaks to media members after practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arnold was a first-round pick out of Alabama in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it remains to be seen if the Seahawks are interested in him because a free agent of his talent is available or the team feels uneasy about its cornerback depth as a whole.

Arnold's agent is confident that her client will able to sign a new deal before the start of the season, so the Seahawks are going to need to act fast if they really want him to join the roster. Arnold has already worked out with the Texans, but it remains to be seen if he will have a similar meeting with the Seahawks.

"I would hate to put a time limit to be honest with you, but I think there's a really good shot," Lynn said of Arnold's chances to sign with a team via Birkett. "I mean there's a shot that he's signed tomorrow, let's be super clear, but we'll see."

Looking Into the Seahawks' CB Depth

The Seahawks lost Riq Woolen this offseason, but they replaced him with third-round rookie Julian Neal and seventh-round picks Andre Fuller and Michael Dansby.

They also signed former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene in free agency. Seattle might feel that Arnold would be an upgrade over those players, which is possibly why they are inquiring about his services.

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