Seahawks' Maxen Hook Could Capitalize on Increased DB Competition in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks had one of the deepest safety rooms in the NFL in 2025, with Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori (drafted at the position but mostly played nickel corner and linebacker) and Ty Okada all playing big roles for the team in a Super Bowl-winning campaign.

That didn't leave many opportunities for players much lower on the depth chart like Maxen Hook, a 2025 undrafted free agent out of Toledo. Hook spent most of last season with the Seahawks after originally being signed by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was on the practice squad.

There could be more opportunity to compete for snaps in 2026. Will Hook carve out a role?

Path to NFL

Hook played all five seasons of his college career at Toledo after being a two-star recruit, per 247Sports, out of New Palestine High School in Indiana. He was a starter in the latter four seasons from 2021-24, compiling a ton of production and experience, even if it was against MAC competition.

In 52 career games, Hook totaled 356 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, seven interceptions and 15 pass deflections. His senior year was huge production-wise, with 107 tackles and two interceptions.

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive back Maxen Hook of Toledo (25) gets set during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Even though he competed at the NFL combine, Hook went undrafted. The Eagles signed him for training camp, but Hook was waived as part of final roster cuts. The Seahawks picked him up in October, and he was with the team's practice squad the rest of the season.

What does Hook do well?

Hook ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the combine, but he has a surprisingly quick closeout on the field. That helps his ballhawking skills as well, and he has good hands for a defensive back. He's not a player who will burn opponents with speed once he has the ball in his hands, but he will instinctively generate takeaways.

Hook has good size (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) and is a sure tackler. He doesn't hesitate to get downhill and was an asset in the Toledo run defense. The Seahawks could use him near the line of scrimmage and rely on his rush.

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) makes a touchdown catch past Philadelphia Eagles safety Maxen Hook (37) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Goals for Hook in 2026

With Bryant departing, there is more opportunity in the Seahawks' defensive backfield this season. Seattle did draft Bud Clark in the second round, and he's expected to fill the third safety role, but the lack of veteran presence presents an opportunity for younger players like Hook.

Even if it's unlikely, making the initial roster would be the number one goal for Hook in his second season. He can play the brand of football that Mike Macdonald wants, so now he just has to show it consistently during training camp.

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