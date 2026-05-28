Seahawks Should Knock Their Win Total Out of the Park

The Seattle Seahawks will be striving for a similar 14-win season in a competitive NFC West, with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams breathing down their neck.

Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano took the win totals from DraftKings and determined whether or not each team would go over or under; Manzano has the Seahawks achieving over 10.5 wins.

"The Seahawks surprised many last year by winning the Super Bowl. I won’t count them out this year based on how quickly coach Mike Macdonald and GM John Schneider assembled one of the strongest teams in football. Yes, Seattle lost plenty of playmakers in free agency, but it might have gained a few gems in the draft. This team knows how to find and develop talent," Manzano wrote.

"Nick Emmanwori, Grey Zabel and Byron Murphy II were all drafted in the past two years. These are just a few of many notable players who are still ascending in their young careers."

Why Seahawks Have Challenge to Win 11 Games

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It will be hard for the defending champion Seahawks to win 14 games again, especially with a first-place schedule rather than the second-place one they had last season.

This year, the Seahawks face stiff competition with 10 games coming against playoff teams from last season. That doesn't include the Kansas City Chiefs or Washington Commanders, who both made deep runs the year prior.

The Seahawks have four of those games from Dec. 19 onwards, including two against the Rams in a pair of NFC Championship rematches.

Why Seahawks Should Smash the Over

The Seahawks have a target on their back, and teams will be better prepared to go against them this year than they were in 2025. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is going to make sure his team is ready to go for every challenge that comes their way.

A battle-tested team like the Seahawks can get back to the Super Bowl, but there's a reason why it's hard to repeat as champions. They may not get there, but 10.5 wins is extremely doable with its generational defense and high-octane offense, led by Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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