How Bud Clark Might Be Better for Seahawks as a Backup

There was a lot of pressure on the Seattle Seahawks to get some of their first picks in the 2026 NFL Draft right. The Seahawks took care of their biggest position needs on the offensive side of the ball in the first round, but it didn't take long for the Seahawks to draft one of their biggest needs on the defensive side of the ball.

As many thought, the Seahawks addressed their defensive backs but went safety with Bud Clark in the second round (64th overall pick). On the surface, Clark might be projected to be a starter early in the 2026 NFL Season for the Seahawks, but his athleticism and versatility could be an immediate huge asset for Seattle's Dark Side Defense.

From College to the NFL

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (26) tackles Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are getting a pro-ready defender in Clark based on what he brings and his experience. It isn't ideal for a rookie to be a 24-year-old, but Clark has six years of experience as a high-level dynamic defender at TCU. Clark has played in 61 collegiate games while starting in 49 of them. He is also a multi-year captain for the Horned Frogs.

In his six years with TCU, Clark has accumulated 214 total tackles, 138 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 21 pass breakups, and 15 interceptions, with two of them returned for touchdowns. This past season was one of the more impressive seasons in his collegiate career, accounting for 56 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, and four interceptions.

What Makes Clark So Dynamic?

Clark might be one of the most dynamic defenders in this 2026 Draft class. While he possesses a thin frame and some injury history, Clark is a physical tackler, has great instincts for zone coverage, and the athleticism and speed to play solid man coverage. His flexibility allows him to be played at numerous positions on the Seahawks' defense. His determination to play hard and drive to win plays is a key reason why he is a natural fit for the Dark Side Defense. He will have to ensure he remains healthy, be a more consistent tackler, and be more polished in his man coverage, and he will have an instant role.

How the Seahawks Could Utilize Clark Immediately

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Aaron Anderson (2) of LSU runs past National safety Bud Clark (21) of TCU during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Seahawks might not have Clark as a projected starter for this upcoming season, and that might not be a bad thing. Seattle had one of the deepest defensive rosters in the league in terms of impact players and stars. Last year, the Seahawks drafted safety Nick Emmanwori to play several positions before making his way to the starting nickel. That may be the area that the Seahawks are going for with Clark. He was primarily a safety at TCU, but Clark also played nickel, slot cornerback, boundary cornerback, and outside linebacker depending on the scheme.

The Seahawks have another dynamic coverage player on the roster that might be a luxury pick rather than filling in for a position of need. Clark has the potential to replace the void left by Coby Bryant, who departed via free agency to the Chicago Bears. Ty Okada, however, is projected to take over Bryant's old spot as the permanent starter.

Meanwhile, Clark can be the backup safety (free or strong safety), slot boundary, and play some boundary if needed. He can be on the field helping with more explosive, speedy pass-catchers in the passing game. Clark might become a starter if there is an injury at a key position, just like last season when Bryant and Julian Love were out. Clark's value is just as important as any projected starter this season. ​

Goals for Clark in 2026

Once he is on the field and being installed in different schemes, it will be up to Clark to be efficient and play often. He will likely be a key backup for several positions unless he challenges Okada for the starting safety. He could be one of the most surprising players this offseason by stealing a starting spot, as he has the experience and the athleticism.

Clark will need to be polished up, where coaches can fix his tackling habits and hip rotations. Clark should at least be ready to take the field either as a replacement for an injured star or be placed by head coach Mike Macdonald. He can be one of the most dynamic weapons for the Dark Side Defense this upcoming season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter