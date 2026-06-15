Seahawks May Already Be Regretting Emanuel Wilson Signing

The Seattle Seahawks brought Emanuel Wilson to the Pacific Northwest in hopes that he would compete for the starting running back job.

However, after the team's mandatory mini-camp, Wilson's chances of cracking the starting lineup are beginning to fade. Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $2 million, so it didn't break the bank for the Seahawks. They could have used that money elsewhere or signed a veteran to a different deal.

Wilson's chances of reaching the starting lineup aren't a result of anything that he has done; it's rather the fact that his teammates around him are shining even brighter.

Emanuel Wilson Might Struggle to Make 53-Man Roster

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson loses 18 yards on a run against the Minnesota Vikings. | Dan Powers-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Seahawks have been impressed with George Holani and rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price in the offseason so far. Holani and Price were splitting first-team duties during minicamp, suggesting that Wilson is not in contention for the starting job at this time.

On top of that, veteran running back Zach Charbonnet is ahead of schedule when it comes to recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered back in January during the playoffs.

"If you're going to guess what type of schedule Zach Charbonnet would be on, that's the type of schedule he's on," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. "Doing a great job. I know he has high expectations for himself. Look forward to see where it ends up."

It will take a miracle for Charbonnet to be ready for Week 1, given that he underwent surgery in mid-February after the Super Bowl. It usually takes a minimum of nine months to recover. Charbonnet looks like he's on the better end of the recovery timeline, suggesting that he could play a significant amount of the Seahawks season.

If the Seahawks are already carrying Price, Holani, and Charbonnet on the roster, there might only be room for one more running back. The Seahawks also could have two fullbacks on the roster in Robbie Ouzts and Brady Russell, hurting Wilson's chances of making the 53-man roster even further going into the season.

Wilson will still get a fair shake during training camp next month, but he has some work to do and coaches to impress if he wants to make the Seahawks roster this fall.

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