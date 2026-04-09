Seahawks' Emanuel Wilson Might Be the NFL’s Best Value Starting RB in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the 2026 season with a backfield that looks very different from the one that powered their recent Super Bowl run.

With Kenneth Walker III signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in the playoffs, the Seahawks have to go back to the drawing board in the running back room.

While things appear uncertain, the Seahawks signed Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson, who was praised by Pro Football Focus writer Zoltán Buday.

"Seattle will need to rely heavily on Wilson after Kenneth Walker III's departure and Zach Charbonnet‘s injury," Buday wrote.

"While Wilson does not offer much in the passing game, he is among the better pure runners in the NFL, highlighted by his 73.9 PFF rushing grade in 2025. He also earned an 82.9 PFF overall grade in 2024. In the absence of Charbonnet early in the season, Wilson might be the cheapest starting running back in the league."

Who is Emanuel Wilson?

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson rushes with the football as Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph reaches out | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Wilson isn't a household name, but his efficiency suggests he's been flying under the radar. During his time with the Packers, Wilson consistently maximized his limited playing time, appearing in all 17 games during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

His 82.9 PFF grade in 2024 wasn't just a fluke of small sample size, but rather a reflection of a running back who understands leverage and how to run through contact. While he lacks upside as a receiver, his 4.5-yard career rushing average and a 76.8 percent yards-after-contact rate last season proves he can be a starter in the league.

Wilson Could Be the 'Best Value' RB

Wilson gives the Seahawks a "buy low" opportunity that they hope to take advantage of.

Having signed a one-year, $2.1 million after three seasons with the Packers, making his cap hit incredibly small. With Charbonnet unlikely to be ready for the first half of the season and the Seahawks currently evaluating draft prospects, Wilson is the undisputed leader in the clubhouse for the starting job.

Bridging the Gap

The Seahawks could have signed a top free agent like Travis Etienne or Kenneth Gainwell, but they chose to go with Wilson, due to his ability to fight through contact on runs. He is reminiscent of Walker as someone who can run through contact, making him a strong fit for the offense. Wilson provides the stability the offense needs going into the season.

Wilson is an efficient runner who allows the Seahawks to remain competitive in the running game without breaking the bank. In a league defined by the salary cap, that makes Wilson the most valuable starter in the NFL.

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