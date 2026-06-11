Seahawks Minicamp Introduces Changes to Offense

The Seattle Seahawks are implementing a new offense in minicamp with Brian Fleury replacing Klint Kubiak as the team's offensive coordinator.

The Seahawks are not trying to completely change the offensive scheme they had last season, but they do want to remain fresh with Fleury's stamp on the playbook. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald explained the differences between last year's offense and this year's.

"To use the term new, I would say, kinda. It's this year's version of last year's offense. It's the Seahawks offense, and Brian has brought some great ideas and some things we can move and shift," Macdonald said via team reporter John Boyle.

Macdonald is utilizing the minicamp with the offense to try and install new looks that they didn't have last season.

Seahawks Making Changes on Offense

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Fleury has only been with the Seahawks for a few months after spending seven seasons with NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, but he is fitting in nicely and is a welcome addition to the coaching staff.

"He's very detail oriented. I love how we coach the whole offense, much like Klint did, but it's got to all be connected. All the details matter, the fundamentals matter, the drills matter on how we build out our offense," Macdonald said of Fleury via Boyle.

"He's very aware of that, it matters to him, he's very detailed. He's doing a great job with the staff, so I'm excited. But it's going to be a journey with all three phases. We're right where we should be right now in minicamp, and then we'll just take it day by day and keep moving forward."

The Seahawks would have kept Kubiak if he hadn't received a promotion to be the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach, but they are making the most of their situation with Fleury.

The forced offensive coordinator change allows the Seahawks to remain unpredictable as an offense, which could help them achieve prolonged success going into this season.

Now, the Seahawks are bringing the best of both worlds from their Super Bowl winning offense and another strong unit from the 49ers that could be successful if they can get on the same page during minicamp and the rest of the offseason.

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